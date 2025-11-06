The Tab
‘She wants my father’s money’: Maria Kovalchuk’s Dubai ‘attackers’ respond to her claims

The group of rich kids are now suing her

Back in March, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk was brutally injured in Dubai. Her scalp was practically ripped from her head, and she broke her legs, her spine, and several other limbs before being found on the side of the road ten days later.

At the time, Maria detailed a blank spot in her memory. She remembered partying with “rich russian kids”, as her mum put it, but little else. She theorised that she either fell from a great height or experienced the horrific injuries after a “blow” to the head.

Seven months after the attack, and after learning to walk and talk again, Maria Kovalchuk recently offered an update.

“At first, I felt like a broken doll. I couldn’t imagine my future life, how I would cope with these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… I wondered how I would ever find love… And other questions troubled me, too,” she said.

“But over time, my perception of this world somehow changed; I began to understand that what matters most is your inner state. What matters most is how you feel. I had enormous problems, but I managed to overcome them thanks to the support of my family and friends. I felt the healing power of love.”

She’s since named members of the group she was partying with and has been subjected to a lawsuit in three separate countries as a result.

Maria Kovalchuk claimed these ‘rich Russian kids’ attacked her

In an interview with Russia’s Ksenia Sobchak, Maria Kovalchuk named her Dubai attackers as members of the “golden youth”, basically rich kids from generational wealth. According to her, the people she partied with that night were Artem, Sasha, and two other wealthy individuals. All of them reside in Dubai, but are from Russia or Belarus.

“They were starting to seriously scare me. I mean, I knew something was wrong. I tried to get out onto the balcony and ask the neighbours for help. Artem and [removed for anonymity] dragged me back. While they were on the balcony, I ran out of the hotel. They followed me,” she alleged.

The rich kids have offered their own version of events

Rejecting Maria Kovalchuk’s claims about her Dubai attack, Sasha told AIF: “Almost everything she says is complete nonsense. I have nothing to do with it. Do you know what happens for slander?

“Apparently, she’s not afraid. I didn’t know what she was doing in Dubai. If I had, I wouldn’t have met her. I’ll say one thing: There’s all the evidence and facts that no one laid a finger on her. Her reputation is ruined; her mother needs to somehow make it look ‘fluffy.’ And while doing so, she’s slandering others. She wanted hype and money from my father, knowing he’s rich.”

Artem, whose father owns a huge resturant chain, also denied any wrongdoing, instead claiming that Maria was behaving erratically during the party. He further argued that she sustained her own injuries.

“By the evening of the third day, she began to become hysterical, saying she felt empty inside and was fed up with everything. She threatened to never let anyone see her again. She started climbing over the balcony railing. Everyone was confused and didn’t know what to do,” he claimed.

The group have filed a defamation lawsuit in Ukraine, the UAE, and Russia.

