Chilling photos show alleged Bondi Beach shooters ‘practising’ with guns before attack

They were ‘training’ in a field

Ellissa Bain | News

It’s been a week since the tragic shooting near Bondi Beach, and disturbing new photos released by New South Wales police show the alleged shooters “training” in a field weeks before the attack occurred.

15 people were killed and at least 42 more were injured in the shooting on 14th December, which took place at Archer Park in Sydney on the first day of Hanukkah.

Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, have been named by police as the alleged shooters. Sajid was shot dead at the scene, while Naveed was injured and taken to hospital. He has since been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act, and transferred to a New South Wales prison.

Credit: NSW Police

Court documents released by New South Wales police on Monday (22nd December) and obtained by the BBC reveal that videos from the weeks before the attack were found on the alleged shooters’ phones, showing they “meticulously” planned the attack for several months.

One of them, taken in October, shows the pair “conducting firearms training in a countryside location,” police said. They are seen “firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner”.

Another video from the same month shows them sitting in front of an Islamic State group (IS) flag while talking about their reasons for the attack. They speak about disapproving of “the acts of Zionists,” a movement in support of Jewish people and against antisemitism.

Credit: NSW Police

Naveed Akram is also “recorded appearing to recite, in Arabic, a passage from the Quran,” police said.

CCTV footage from the evening of 12th December, two days before the shooting, also shows two men “believed to be the accused and his father” sitting in their car next to Bondi Beach.

“The accused and his father, S Akram, are seen to exit the vehicle and walk along the footbridge, being the same position where they attended two days later and shot at members of the public,” the court documents said. “Police allege that this is evidence of reconnaissance and planning of a terrorist act.”

The case has been adjourned until April 2026. Ahmed al Ahmed, the “hero” who wrestled a gun from a shooter’s hands, is still recovering in hospital.

Featured image by: NSW Police

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

