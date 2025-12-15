The Tab

‘He’s a good boy’: Mother of alleged Bondi shooter speaks out, and doesn’t believe he did it

Naveed Akram and his dad Sajid were shot by police

Ellissa Bain | News

The two alleged gunmen who killed 15 people near Bondi Beach on Sunday have been named as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed, 24. However, his mother has now spoken out with a shocking statement, insisting her son is a “good boy” and she doesn’t believe he did it.

16 people were killed and another 42 injured in the shooting on 14th December, which took place at Archer Park next to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Police declared it as a terrorist attack on Jewish people as it was the first day of Hanukkah.

Both Sajid and Naveed Akram were captured on CCTV, but Navid’s mother Verena told the Sydney Morning Herald she believes her son couldn’t be involved in any violent or extremist crimes. She also couldn’t identify her son from a photo of the scene.

“He doesn’t have a firearm. He doesn’t even go out. He doesn’t mix around with friends. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t go to bad places… he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that’s it,” she said. “Anyone would wish to have a son like my son… he’s a good boy.”

Verena didn’t say anything about her husband. Naveed lives in Bonnyrigg with both of his parents, and his brother and sister, and is an unemployed bricklayer.

The mother claims they told her they were on a fishing trip together. However, CCTV footage shows the father and son leaving a rental property in Campsie at 5.15pm on Sunday. Shortly before, Naveed had called his mother and told her about their “fishing trip” plans.

Credit: SWNS

“He rings me up [on Sunday] and said, ‘Mum, I just went for a swim. I went scuba diving. We’re going to eat now, and then this morning, and we’re going to stay home now because it’s very hot’,” she said. Sajid was shot and killed by police at the scene. Naveed was also shot, but remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Australian TV personality Lauren Dunn was on Bondi Beach when the attack happened, and has recalled the horrifying scenes she witnessed.

“I heard these loud cracks, I honestly just thought it was a car backfiring or some kind of firework. Within five minutes there was police everywhere screaming at us to clear out as there was an active shooter,” she told BBC News. “That guy that was shooting was just shooting frantically into the crowd.”

The witness applauded local man Ahmed al Ahmed for saving so many people. The 43-year-old fruit shop owner and dad of two wrestled the gun out of a shooter’s hand, and has been hailed a “hero”.

Featured image by: Xinhua/Shutterstock

Man vs baby AI truth

Truth behind the baby in Netflix’s Man vs Baby looking almost too perfect and is it actually AI?

Suchismita Ghosh

While watching, it’s all I could think about

Possible ‘hidden meaning’ of tie Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer Tyler Robinson wore in court

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s been lots of speculation

mafs uk 2025 cast and then keye looking contemplative with a cocktail

Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

Claudia Cox

You’ll have to hear him out

Stranger Things Dr Kay creator Linda Hamilton

Stranger Things creators and Linda Hamilton ‘reveal’ who Dr Kay really is as volume two nears

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She has an agenda’

TomB Raider updated timeline

It just got super messy with two new games, so here’s the full Tomb Raider timeline explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

Prequels, reboots, origin stories and Netflix animated series… Even Lara Croft superfans are confused

‘Sick’ clip of young Finn Wolfhard being ‘sexualised’ in Stranger Things interview resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

‘Literally made my skin crawl’

Nick Reiner arrested and charged in connection with brutal stabbing of Rob and Michele

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They were killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday

Nick Reiner

Everything we know about Nick as he’s arrested after the killing of his dad, Rob Reiner

Kieran Galpin

Rob and Michele were found dead on Sunday

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Claudia Cox

They have at least six different ones now?!

Diddy Justin Bieber resurfaced clip friendship

Resurfaced clip shows Diddy telling Justin Bieber to stay quiet about their ‘strange’ friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Everything ain’t for everybody’

