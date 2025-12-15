The Tab
‘He wasn’t thinking’: Family shares update on Bondi Beach hero who risked his life to stop gunman

He was shot multiple times

Suchismita Ghosh

The family of a man who wrestled a gun from the Bondi Beach gunman has shared an update as the “hero” recovers in hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

The attack happened on Sunday evening during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, when two gunmen opened fire on crowds gathered near the shoreline. Fifteen people were killed and more than 40 were injured before police and civilians intervened. One of the attackers was disarmed by a civilian, while the other was later shot by police.

That civilian was Ahmed Al Ahmed, who was filmed running towards an armed man and wrestling the gun from him.

Speaking to ABC News, Ahmed’s parents described their son as a “hero” who acted purely out of instinct to protect others. “He saw people were dying and losing their lives,” his mother, Malakeh Hasan Al Ahmed, said. “When that guy [the shooter] ran out of ammo, he took it from him, but he was hit. We pray that God saves him.”

His father, Mohamed Fateh Al Ahmed, said Ahmed was not thinking about who he was helping. “He doesn’t discriminate between people,” he said. “When he did what he did, he wasn’t thinking about religion or background, only about saving lives.”

He has undergone his first operation successfully

According to his family, Ahmed was shot four to five times, mainly in the shoulder and arm. Several bullets remain lodged in his body, and he is awaiting further surgeries.

His cousin, Hozay Alkanj, told reporters today (Monday, 15 December) that Ahmed has already undergone his first operation successfully, with more procedures expected depending on doctors’ assessments. “He’s been through the first surgery,” his cousin said. “There may be two or three more.”

university of nottingham trent building uk universities selling of campuses

UK universities resorting to selling off whole campuses during financial struggles

Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

Despite his injuries, a video recorded shortly after the attack shows Ahmed conscious and speaking to emergency responders while receiving first aid.

Ahmed, a fruit shop owner and father of two young daughters, had been having coffee with a friend near the beach when he heard gunshots, according to his parents.

They said he noticed one of the gunmen hiding behind a tree. When the attacker appeared to run out of ammunition, Ahmed approached from behind and managed to wrestle the long-barrelled firearm away.

The footage has been viewed tens of millions of times worldwide and has drawn praise from Australian leaders. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described the act as “one of the most unbelievable scenes” he had ever witnessed.

‘He needs help now as he’s become disabled now’

A fundraiser set up to support Ahmed and his family has so far raised $550,000 in 12 hours.  His parents said they are overwhelmed by the support but remain focused on his recovery. They have also called on the Australian government to help Ahmed’s brothers, who live overseas, travel to Australia to assist with his care.

“He needs help now as he’s become disabled now,” his mother said. “We need our other children to come here to help.”

While worried about their son’s condition, Ahmed’s parents said they feel immense pride. “I feel pride and honour,” his father said. “My son is a hero of Australia.”

Police have said the actions of civilians, including Ahmed, played a critical role during the chaotic and terrifying attack. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

