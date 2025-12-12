The Tab
Diddy sex worker bodily fluid reason collected

Escort from Diddy’s freak offs reveals disgusting reason he allegedly ‘collected’ bodily fluids

He worked with Diddy and Cassie for eight years

Suchismita Ghosh

Netflix’s four-part documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning dropped earlier this month, giving viewers a deep dive into the life and alleged misdeeds of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Alongside unseen footage and interviews, the series also touched on his controversial relationships with women and those around him. Now, a former escort from Diddy’s alleged freak-offs has come forward with a particularly shocking claim.

According to US Magazine, Clayton Howard, who claims to have worked with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura for eight years, described being asked to provide bodily fluids as part of their “arrangements.” He alleged that the rapper physically collected his semen over the course of roughly a year.

Howard said, “The weirdest thing was they used to physically collect my semen in a cup. They collected my semen for, like, a year. He told me, ‘I like to see her play with it and drink it.’ He’s like, ‘What’s wrong with that?’ I was like, ‘You know, to each their own.’ But after that, they never asked me about it again. They never collected it.”

via Netflix

The Netflix documentary also revisits testimony from Cassie Ventura, who reportedly confirmed some of Howard’s claims. She said Diddy would instruct her to rub the semen of male escorts onto his body, adding more detail to the allegations of coercive sexual behaviour, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Diddy has strongly denied these claims, calling the Netflix series a “shameless hit piece” created by “a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta.”

In 2025, he was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. For which he received a sentence of four years and two months. But he was cleared of other charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. Featured image via Startraks/Shutterstock.

Suchismita Ghosh

