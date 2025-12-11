The Tab

‘Not everyone was a victim’: 50 Cent explains why Cassie and Jane Doe weren’t in Diddy doc

He reached out to both of them

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Cassie Ventura and Jane Doe were two major parts of the recent Diddy doc on Netflix, but neither of them was actually interviewed, and now 50 Cent has explained why.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning went into the details of Cassie and Diddy’s on-and-off abusive relationship, even showing CCTV footage from the hotel where Cassie claimed Diddy physically assaulted her. In a new interview with Us Weekly, 50 Cent shared what he believes Cassie will think about the doc, and why she wasn’t in it.

“I think she’s going to understand it,” 50 said. “It was important that I spoke to her to understand how things transpired.”

Even though 50 Cent approached Cassie and her husband for the documentary, they decided to keep those conversations private and leave them out of the doc.

“[I had] conversations with her and her husband,” he added. “[We had] separate, individual communication. When you hear things multiple times from different people, it rings true.”

Besides Cassie, 50 Cent also said he would have loved to interview Jane Doe, the anonymous ex-girlfriend of Diddy who spoke as an eyewitness during Diddy’s sex trafficking trial.

“She’s accepted that lifestyle. He got what he wanted from her the first time she hung out with him, and then he saw what she was willing to do. He didn’t do things [to] every woman he came in contact with. Yung Miami is not saying the same things that you heard in court.”

He continued: “Jane Doe is not a victim; that’s a hoe — she’s willing to do those things in exchange for the finances. I’m well aware of that going on. That’s not what fuelled me to do a documentary.”

In the same interview, 50 Cent gave his honest opinion on how Diddy was able to avoid sex trafficking charges, and claimed Diddy believed he would be going home after the court outcome.

“That was luck. He beat the case [but people] don’t understand why he was [crying] on a chair, right? His finances are dwindling. [He] should have filed for bankruptcy. [And] he thought he was coming home. His attorneys are bad people. They convinced him he was going to come home when he went to court — he had already booked public speaking engagements.”

