Where Kirk Burrowes is now, after accusing Diddy of shocking abuse in the Netflix documentary

He’s spoken out about Diddy A LOT

When Kirk Burrowes and Sean “Diddy” Combs launched Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993, the label quickly became one of the most influential forces in hip-hop. But three decades later, Burrowes, once Diddy’s closest business partner, is speaking publicly about what he says was the darker reality behind the empire’s success.

In Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Netflix’s explosive docuseries on the producer’s decades of alleged misconduct, Burrowes recounts years of what he describes as verbal, emotional and physical abuse while working alongside Combs.

“With Sean, sometimes you’re humiliated,” he said in the series. “Sometimes you’re made an example of. Sometimes violent things happen to you.”

Burrowes claims that in 1996, Combs threatened him with a baseball bat to force him to sign away his 25 per cent ownership stake in Bad Boy, a key allegation that has appeared both in the doc and in two separate lawsuits he has filed against the rapper. He also says he was pushed out of the company for refusing to alter The Notorious B.I.G.’s contract to benefit Bad Boy, and that the move effectively blacklisted him from the music industry for the next 25 years.

Diddy’s lawyers have repeatedly denied the allegations, telling People that Burrowes’ suit is “another frivolous attempt to re-litigate claims… thrown out of court over the past 30 years”.

Where is Kirk Burrowes now?

After leaving Bad Boy and claiming he was unable to work in music, Burrowes says he pivoted to television and film. He eventually launched his own production company, Pop Life Entertainment, in 2018, where he continues to serve as CEO.

Burrowes told Netflix’s Tudum that after decades of silence, he’s now focused on telling his story publicly, and rebuilding the career he says was derailed by Combs: “I’m back, stronger than ever, with incredible stories to tell. This moment is my opportunity to finally speak my truth.”

His lawsuits against Diddy are still ongoing

In February 2025, Burrowes filed a new lawsuit accusing Combs of years of alleged “predatory” behaviour, including repeated sexual harassment and forced compliance with degrading acts between 1992 and 1996. The baseball-bat incident appears again in the filing, as well as accusations that Burrowes was forced to witness sexual acts during what he believed were business meetings.

He also filed a separate suit against Combs’ mother, Janice, accusing her of participating in what he calls a scheme to force him out of the company entirely.

Both cases remain pending.

Burrowes says he kept daily written journals during his time at Bad Boy, documenting budgets, operations, and even personal tasks he carried out for Combs, which now support much of his legal case and his public testimony.

Reflecting on the years since the label’s rise to Tudum, Burrowes says he’s not done fighting: “The battle is not over, but neither am I.”

Diddy has not issued a recent statement on his claims.

