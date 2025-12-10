If you thought the Diddy doc was bad, here are nine of his scandals Netflix didn’t show

3 hours ago

Earlier this month, Sean Combs: The Reckoning arrived on Netflix, a four-part series claiming to unpack decades of allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs and his Bad Boy empire. Executive-produced by 50 Cent, it promised answers, and to go into detail about all the scandals he’s faced.

Instead, people were quick to call out what wasn’t included. “That series went really easy on him!!!”, wrote one. Another said “I think they left out too much.”

While the documentary covered his trial, Tupac feud and relationship with Cassie Ventura, there are some huge major scandals didn’t make the cut.

1. The alleged ‘freak offs’ beyond Cassie

Prosecutors accused Combs of arranging staged sexual events involving drugs, coercion, and secret recordings.

The documentary relied almost entirely on a single witness, Clayton Howard, a male sex worker who described encounters involving Combs and Cassie Ventura, skipping wider allegations of other women and encounters entirely, of which there are many.

Combs also allegedly recorded some of the sex performances with and without the knowledge of the people involved, prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Diddy has denied all claims.

2. The unanswered questions around Kim Porter’s death

His long-term partner Kim Porter died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. Rumours circulated online suggesting foul play, something her children have rejected as cruel and false.

In a joint Instagram statement, the siblings said: “While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”

However, theories have continued to grow about Diddy’s involvement in her death. None of that tension or the public speculation was addressed in the series.

3. The infamous white parties

His all-white Hamptons parties in the 90s and 2000s became the celebrity event. They were known for a strict all-white dress code and an A-list guest list. In light of recent legal troubles, the parties have been reexamined and are now a focal point in several sexual assault and trafficking lawsuits against Combs.

One former dancer, Adria English, alleged she was forced to wear a black dress (signaling she was a “sex trafficked sex worker”) and have intercourse with guests at various white parties.

The documentary barely acknowledged them, nor the years of rumours and attempts to tie those spaces to darker allegations, which his team has strongly denied.

4. Cassie Ventura’s full testimony

In May 2025, Cassie spent four days detailing alleged abuse, drugs used to force dissociation, and recordings she believed were meant to control her. In court recordings obtained by Crime Monthly, she stated: “I would take [pills] all the time. If we ran out, we would call friends, drug dealers. For me, it was dissociative and numbing. I can’t imagine doing any of it without a buffer, it was emotionless. I didn’t want to have sex with a stranger.”

She spent a total of four days on the stand, and yet almost none of that courtroom testimony made it into the documentary. Although her testimony was not recorded for the public, much of what she said was written and shared.

5. Kid Cudi’s firebombing claim

Kid Cudi testified that his Porsche was hit with a Molotov cocktail in 2012, and said Combs had previously threatened to blow up his car, while he was seeing Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors tied the incident to Combs, while Ventura said she believed the same and recalled Combs threatening to blow up the car. This was one of the most shocking trial revelations, yet the documentary skipped it.

Diddy has denied all claims.

6. The long-running feud with 50 Cent, who produced the doc

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, has a credit which sits on every episode, yet the programme never acknowledges his long feud with Combs.

Their clash dates back to a 2006 diss track, simmered for years and reignited after federal raids on Combs’ homes in 2024. 50 mocked Combs’ legal troubles on social media and later said he had been calling out this behaviour for years.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” 50 told People. “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style’. ”

7. Allegations involving his children

A lawsuit claims Combs’ son Justin lured a woman to Los Angeles using promises of a TV job, where she was allegedly held, drugged and raped by Combs and two masked men.

Another separate accusation involves his son Christian on a yacht in 2022.

Neither appear anywhere in the doc.

Diddy and his son Justin have denied all claims.

8. The violent dispute with music executive Steve Stoute

Combs and his bodyguards were charged with attacking Interscope executive Steve Stoute in his office over a music video disagreement.

Combs was ordered to complete anger-management, yet The Reckoning skips this completely.

9. A disturbing lawsuit from 1997

A man incarcerated in Michigan alleged Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him in Detroit in 1997.

A $100 million default judgment was briefly awarded after Combs failed to appear, before being set aside due to service issues.

For a show promising a total reckoning, what we got feels more like a carefully curated selection. And judging from what’s missing, the real story may be far bigger, and far darker, than Netflix chose to show.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Instagram/@50cent