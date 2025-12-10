The Tab

So, why did 50 Cent make a documentary about Diddy? Here’s the real reason

It has nothing to do with their beef

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

A new documentary about Diddy’s arrest called Sean Combs: The Reckoning arrived on Netflix this week and it was produced by 50 Cent, but why did he make a whole docu-series about the disgraced rapper?!

The pair have had a longstanding feud for many years, but 50 Cent insists it wasn’t anything personal. He just felt like somebody had to say something, to show everyone that the hip-hop industry isn’t okay with what he did.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months (over four years) in jail in October 2025 on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends, and is currently behind bars in New Jersey.

Speaking to GQ about why he decided to make the Netflix documentary, 50 Cent said: “To be honest, just the culture itself [is why I did it]. If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume that everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on.

“Because [other rappers] will say, ‘I ain’t going to say nothing. I’m going to mind my business,’ because of a position that [Diddy] held in culture for so long, you understand? So [that] would leave me. Without me saying that I will do it, there’s nobody there.”

When asked if this is him “drawing the line in the sand” and “putting the right context around” the Diddy case, he agreed: “That’s right, because if it’s one person’s decision, one person’s behaviour, it’s not the entire culture’s behaviour.”

Filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton started working on the documentary as soon as Cassie’s lawsuit dropped, and “50 was [already] putting something together” around that time too.

“It wasn’t too much longer after that that 50 and I started talking about this, and I think we started to get really aligned on just, if we were going to put something together, what would that look like? I think for both of us, even though we’re two very different people, we both understand that…it’s not black or white,” she told GQ.

“It’s not just one perspective, it’s messy, it’s complicated, it’s confusing. It’s all of the things that actually make for a great story, and I think that we both knew that we wanted to make something to preserve our culture, preserve hip-hop, while still telling the journey of this man, but while also allowing people that have been silenced for so long, to have a platform to share their truths, and I think that then we were off to the races.”

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

