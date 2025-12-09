The Tab
Hang on, where’s Brad Goreski!? The real reason he’s not a Canada’s Drag Race judge anymore

It honestly feels like he just vanished

It’s been a long time since there was any kind of shakeup to the Canada’s Drag Race judging panel. Season one controversially had Brooke Lynn Hytes flanked with Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman not going down well with fans at the time. It also had Stacey McKenzie and Traci Melchor as “Canada’s squirrel friend” which I’m not really sure or ever was sure what that was meant to be. Since season two however, Jeffrey was replaced with Brad Goreski, but now Brad isn’t back for season six. As season six says its official judges alongside Brooke and Traci include Carson Kressley, Hollywood Jade and Sarain Fox – where the hell is Brad Goreski and why is he not a Canada’s Drag race judge anymore?

Brad Goreski released a statement before the season, in case you missed it

If you like me had no clue Brad Goreski wouldn’t be back for Canada’s Drag Race season six, then you might also have been sat wondering why the hell is Carson here and why isn’t Brad a judge anymore. Well, Brad actually revealed why just before the season started but I completely missed this happening.

Writing on his Instagram story Brad explained “Hi CDR fans! I am not returning to Canada’s Drag Race. I was asked to come back for season six however I declined for different reasons I will always love you Brooke Lynn Hytes and Traci Melchor! Thank you to all the queens who shared their charisma uniqueness nerve and talent with me! Hope it’s a great season, lots of love, Braddy Daddy”. I don’t think anyone’s ever called him that in their lives but still, a sweet albeit mysterious message.

People were quick to point out how Brad would have been VERY busy over the time when it was getting filmed – namely with The Substance. Brad Goreski is obviously a very successful stylist when not judging Drag Race, and he was working with Demi Moore throughout her awards season run for The Substance.

