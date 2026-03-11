Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

56 mins ago

The end of Lent term is looming and that means only one thing in the society stratosphere: Hustings.

Each society has a variety of roles available on the exec – you wouldn’t exactly see The Lancaster Tab have a Musical Director now, would you? – but almost every society has a Social Media officer.

While the older individuals in your life may question how relevant your exec role is to your society, fear not, because we at The Lancaster Tab appreciate the blood, sweat, and tears that goes into a banging Instagram post. Got hate comments because you messed up the date on a story post while you were playing games at 10pm on a Friday night? Been there, done that.

Take it from a Socials Editor who has boosted The Lancaster Tab’s Instagram following by over 5k followers and managed over 1 million views in a month: There’s a knack to getting the algorithm to perform the way you want it to. Play the game Meta wants you to play it, and your society socials will be booming in no time.

1. Know your audience

This one sounds obvious, but there’s quite a niche way to lean into it. Who is following your society’s page? Is it just the members of your society and maybe their friends and family? Or is it people who are interested in the topic from outside the university?

The best way to get engagement on post is to tailor your content to both people inside and outside of Lancaster. Let’s say you’re in A Cappella society, Pitch Perfect is relevant to everyone. So why don’t you make some content relevant to Pitch Perfect to boost your views, then bring it back to your society to keep your audience engaged? American Football can really go all-out when the Super Bowl is happening. Baking Society can pop off when GBBO starts, and so on.

On the other hand, if people are only following your account for dates of socials and training, don’t bombard them with memes, they’ll probably get a bit bored.

2. Get to know Canva

Canva will either be your best friend or your worst enemy, just ask our Socials and News Editors. Once you get the hang of Canva, it can be an absolute lifesaver. Make a template for posts you’ll need frequently (e.g. socials, rehearsals, training times) and just update the dates and times each week. This will make your Instagram page look really cute and will save you a LOT of time as well.

Canva Premium is VERY expensive and only worth it if you use Canva pretty much daily. There are alternative websites for removing backgrounds and getting PNGs, so don’t feel like you have to splash out to make the best posts.

3. Add Lancs as your location and tag, tag, tag!

This may seem trivial, but adding Lancaster as the location to your posts means they’ll get sent around the student community. Every little helps when you’re battling against the Instagram algorithm. Also, if you’re hosting an event at a business, tag them! They love the publicity and we love the reposts.

Same with socials. If you have some members of your society featuring on your posts, why not give them a tag? They’re likely to repost it and share it to their stories… but remember to get express permission from them first!

4. Hop on trends

Not to sound like an influencer, but the algorithm works the way the algorithm works. Hop on trends! It might be the worst audio or the cringiest reel you’ve ever seen, but if it’s currently being boosted, your posts are more likely to attract views.

Most uni students are around the same age, so our feeds will likely be very similar. Also, don’t be scared to go back to your childhood a bit. Use nostalgic audios from the 2010s, use children’s TV show characters in your posts, co-ordinate with your Social Secs to plan some fun socials that you can boost on the “gram.”

5. Don’t burn out

Finally, and most importantly, don’t burn out. It’s very easy to see being a Socials Officer as a full-time job because, if you’re near your phone, you can quickly make a post or upload a story or reply to that outlandish DM you just received. If you’re taking time for yourself, that’s okay (and very healthy) too. Maybe I should give myself that advice…

Featured images via Tik Tok and Instagram