bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

Claudia Cox

In Bridgerton, there are heaps of hidden connections between Francesca and Violet. This is not just a sweet way of making the characters seem related. These clever details predict what will happen to Francesca in her season, and I’m crying already.

Violet’s story in season four foreshadows Francesca’s future season

Presumably, you’ve made it through Bridgerton season four, and you know that Francesca’s husband John suddenly dies. Francesca believed she was pregnant when he died (and in the books, she really is). This is a similar to how Edmund Bridgerton unexpectedly died, while Violet was pregnant with Hyacinth.

The last two seasons of Bridgerton showed Violet navigating how to both grieve for her husband and fall for somebody else. Although things didn’t work out for Violet and Marcus, their story mimics how Francesca will eventually find love again, and deal with all these conflicting feelings.

Violet already predicted Francesca’s ending and we all missed it

Woah, there was a huge clue in Bridgerton season three about who the love of Francesca’s life will be.

Remember back in season three, when Violet and Francesca had a DMC about love? Violet says: “When I first met your father, I could barely speak my own name. I was so taken by him. I stumbled over words most familiar.”

When Francesca first meets Michaela, she then struggles to say her name in this exact way, and fumbles her words. STOP.

I can’t believe we all missed this evidence that Michaela is Francesca’s OTP.

They even fidget in the same way

Yes, I know that most women in Bridgerton stand with their elbows up and their hands folded. But Violet and Francesca have an identical habit. When they’re worried (or flirting and feeling awkward about it) they fidget in the exact same way, by slotting fingers from one hand into the other.

bridgerton season four francesca violet fidget

My evidence, your honour
(Images via Netflix)

They even do it at the same time in episode four of season three, when John Stirling calls on Bridgerton House.

bridgerton violet francesca finger fidgeting

I rest my case
(Image via Netflix)

All these hidden details create more parallels between Francesca and Violet. This hints at how Francesca’s big story in Bridgerton will also be about coping with her husband dying at a young age, and figuring out how to fall in love again.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix.

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

bridgerton season four araminta near the ending also rosamund and posy

Araminta’s ending in Bridgerton season four was originally way harsher, but it felt ‘wrong’

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

