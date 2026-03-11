Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

2 hours ago

In Bridgerton, there are heaps of hidden connections between Francesca and Violet. This is not just a sweet way of making the characters seem related. These clever details predict what will happen to Francesca in her season, and I’m crying already.

Violet’s story in season four foreshadows Francesca’s future season

Presumably, you’ve made it through Bridgerton season four, and you know that Francesca’s husband John suddenly dies. Francesca believed she was pregnant when he died (and in the books, she really is). This is a similar to how Edmund Bridgerton unexpectedly died, while Violet was pregnant with Hyacinth.

The last two seasons of Bridgerton showed Violet navigating how to both grieve for her husband and fall for somebody else. Although things didn’t work out for Violet and Marcus, their story mimics how Francesca will eventually find love again, and deal with all these conflicting feelings.

Violet already predicted Francesca’s ending and we all missed it

Woah, there was a huge clue in Bridgerton season three about who the love of Francesca’s life will be.

Remember back in season three, when Violet and Francesca had a DMC about love? Violet says: “When I first met your father, I could barely speak my own name. I was so taken by him. I stumbled over words most familiar.”

When Francesca first meets Michaela, she then struggles to say her name in this exact way, and fumbles her words. STOP.

I can’t believe we all missed this evidence that Michaela is Francesca’s OTP.

They even fidget in the same way

Yes, I know that most women in Bridgerton stand with their elbows up and their hands folded. But Violet and Francesca have an identical habit. When they’re worried (or flirting and feeling awkward about it) they fidget in the exact same way, by slotting fingers from one hand into the other.

They even do it at the same time in episode four of season three, when John Stirling calls on Bridgerton House.

All these hidden details create more parallels between Francesca and Violet. This hints at how Francesca’s big story in Bridgerton will also be about coping with her husband dying at a young age, and figuring out how to fall in love again.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.