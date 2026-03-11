Araminta’s ending in Bridgerton season four was originally way harsher, but it felt ‘wrong’

4 hours ago

The cast of Bridgerton have revealed that Araminta’s ending in season four was originally much more brutal. Netflix cut this part out of the show, as the scene “didn’t fit” how the actors had portrayed the characters.

So, Bridgerton season four is (mostly) based on Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The book contains a wild scene in which Sophie flat-out attacks Araminta. After Violet and Araminta row over Sophie in the courtroom, Violet blackmails Araminta into letting Posy move in with the Bridgertons. Araminta is pretty horrible about Posy. She says: “She’s never been anything to me but a disappointment… I have to bribe men just to ask her to dance.”

These comments really, really aggravate Sophie. The book says: “And the strangest thing occurred. Sophie began to shake. Her skin turned red, her teeth clenched, and the most amazing roar burst forth from her mouth. And before anyone could even think to intervene, she had planted her fist squarely into Araminta’s left eye and sent the older woman sprawling.”

Sophie then lays into Araminta for “not loving your daughters equally”. She says: “There’s a special place in hell for mothers like you.” Woah, what a line.

According to the cast of the Bridgerton TV show, the original plan was to include all this in the ending of season four. Isabella Wei (who slays as Posy) told Capricho: “I think it was in the first draft of episode eight. There was a punch. And we were all like, ‘That’s not going to happen.'”

She continued: “It was just so wrong. It didn’t fit the way that [Katie Leung] had been playing Araminta, the way that she was written in the script. It didn’t fit Sophie’s character. And we were just like, ‘What the heck?'”

Katie Leung felt “very relieved” when Netflix cut out this scene and changed Araminta’s ending for Bridgerton show. She explained: “It did feel wrong, actually. So wrong that I’d forgotten about it… I’m sure lots of fans felt disappointment at me not being punched, but to me it was definitely a relief.”

