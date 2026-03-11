Margot Robbie talks beauty standards as rumours around ‘new face’ spread on socials

The videos of her in Paris are everywhere

3 hours ago

A video of Margot Robbie at the Chanel show in Paris has gone viral on X, sparking a conversation about the strict beauty standards imposed on famous women.

In the past couple of years, the rise of Ozempic and conversations around the death of the body positivity movement have been dominating online discussions about female celebrities. Everyone’s getting dragged into it, from Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira to Ariana Grande.

margot robbie… I GASPED pic.twitter.com/UVBBrV2VcE — margot robbie crave (@addictionmargot) February 8, 2026

The latest person being critically examined is Margot Robbie. Hot off the back of her starring role in Wuthering Heights, Margot has went to the Chanel fashion show in Paris just a few days ago. Videos of her at the event have been going viral, as people think she looks remarkably different and speculate she has had some sort of work done.

“One of the biggest mistakes a woman can make is to remove her buccal fat,” one tweet with 78k likes said, attaching pictures of Margo from five years ago and now.

The Daily Mail spoke to cosmetic surgery specialist Dr Jarrett Schanzer for his speculation on whether Margot has had any of these rumoured surgeries.

“Just a few years ago, her features were noticeably softer and rounder,” he claimed “Now, we see lifted cheeks, more defined jawline contours, and a beautifully balanced profile, all without obvious signs of surgery.”

Margot Robbie talks about her look for the Chanel FW show! pic.twitter.com/TXw2up5bjw — ؘ (@SWEETMROBBIE) March 10, 2026

Margot has previously spoken about how the beauty standards in Australia have influenced her ideas around beauty and how she presents herself. She’s never publicly addressed or admitted to any sort of plastic surgery.

“In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for,” she said

In the same interview with Vogue, she reflected on what actress Kelli Garner had told her as a teenager: “‘All the colours you’re putting on your face are already there. You have purple veins on your eyelids, that’s your eyeshadow. Your cheeks go really red when you’re warm or giggling, that’s your blush. You have red lips’. I was so taken aback by that but I really took it on board and it’s true.”

Featured image via Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock