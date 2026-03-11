The Tab

Margot Robbie talks beauty standards as rumours around ‘new face’ spread on socials

The videos of her in Paris are everywhere

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A video of Margot Robbie at the Chanel show in Paris has gone viral on X, sparking a conversation about the strict beauty standards imposed on famous women.

In the past couple of years, the rise of Ozempic and conversations around the death of the body positivity movement have been dominating online discussions about female celebrities. Everyone’s getting dragged into it, from Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira to Ariana Grande.

The latest person being critically examined is Margot Robbie. Hot off the back of her starring role in Wuthering Heights, Margot has went to the Chanel fashion show in Paris just a few days ago. Videos of her at the event have been going viral, as people think she looks remarkably different and speculate she has had some sort of work done.

“One of the biggest mistakes a woman can make is to remove her buccal fat,” one tweet with 78k likes said, attaching pictures of Margo from five years ago and now.

The Daily Mail spoke to cosmetic surgery specialist Dr Jarrett Schanzer for his speculation on whether Margot has had any of these rumoured surgeries.

“Just a few years ago, her features were noticeably softer and rounder,” he claimed “Now, we see lifted cheeks, more defined jawline contours, and a beautifully balanced profile, all without obvious signs of surgery.”

Margot has previously spoken about how the beauty standards in Australia have influenced her ideas around beauty and how she presents herself. She’s never publicly addressed or admitted to any sort of plastic surgery.

“In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for,” she said

In the same interview with Vogue, she reflected on what actress Kelli Garner had told her as a teenager: “‘All the colours you’re putting on your face are already there. You have purple veins on your eyelids, that’s your eyeshadow. Your cheeks go really red when you’re warm or giggling, that’s your blush. You have red lips’. I was so taken aback by that but I really took it on board and it’s true.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Margot Robbie
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

It just gets worse: The ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights is way creepier than we first thought

Latest

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors