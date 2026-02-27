It just gets worse: The ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights is way creepier than we first thought

5 hours ago

The release of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has been controversial to say the least, and part of that has been the unique aesthetic featuring skin rooms, futuristic costuming, and an abundance of red.

When Margot Robbie’s Cathy moves into Thrushcross Grange after marrying Edgar Linton, her bedroom, which was specifically designed for her, is awash with a monotone powdery pink. The walls, the bed, and even the furniture are built around that very specific colour, which turned out to be a replica of Margot’s actual skin.

“It’s beautifully described in the script, so when you read that sort of description as a designer, you’re like bring it, come on, let’s get this,” production designer Suzie Davies told Architectural Digest.

Margot Robbie’s skin was digitally scanned and then applied to a “stretchy fabric” with padding and a sheer skin-toned latex on top. If you look closely, you can see the veins, moles, and even a few hairs.

“Before you know it, it is this perfect representation of visuals,” Suzie added. “All the senses are gonna get wound up in this film, and this skin room definitely does that.”

Though not as noticeable as the room’s walls, where you could see the veins straining against the fabric, the skin renderings were used somewhere else as well.

Wuthering Heights also used Margot Robbie’s skin on the floor

We get a few up-close looks at the Wuthering Heights skin room, with Heathcliff licking it while he’s making out with Cathy, and Cathy herself dragging her hands down it. The effect is both gross and inherently s*xual.

In the final scene, when Cathy bleeds out and dies, Margot Robbie’s veins can also be seen on the literal floor.

“In that final top shot [of the film], you can see her veins on the carpet too,” set decorator Charlotte Dirickx said, with Suzie adding, “Which is even more weird and uncomfortable.”

Initially, they were hoping to take it one step further and include Margot’s literal belly button about the fireplace. Thankfully, common sense arose, and they decided against it because it “looked a little bit too weird.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros