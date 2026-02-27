The Tab

It just gets worse: The ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights is way creepier than we first thought

It’s giving The Silence of the Lambs

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

The release of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has been controversial to say the least, and part of that has been the unique aesthetic featuring skin rooms, futuristic costuming, and an abundance of red.

When Margot Robbie’s Cathy moves into Thrushcross Grange after marrying Edgar Linton, her bedroom, which was specifically designed for her, is awash with a monotone powdery pink. The walls, the bed, and even the furniture are built around that very specific colour, which turned out to be a replica of Margot’s actual skin.

“It’s beautifully described in the script, so when you read that sort of description as a designer, you’re like bring it, come on, let’s get this,” production designer Suzie Davies told Architectural Digest.

AirBnb

Credit: AirBnb

Margot Robbie’s skin was digitally scanned and then applied to a “stretchy fabric” with padding and a sheer skin-toned latex on top. If you look closely, you can see the veins, moles, and even a few hairs.

“Before you know it, it is this perfect representation of visuals,” Suzie added. “All the senses are gonna get wound up in this film, and this skin room definitely does that.”

Though not as noticeable as the room’s walls, where you could see the veins straining against the fabric, the skin renderings were used somewhere else as well.

Wuthering Heights also used Margot Robbie’s skin on the floor

Warner Bros

Credit: Warner Bros

We get a few up-close looks at the Wuthering Heights skin room, with Heathcliff licking it while he’s making out with Cathy, and Cathy herself dragging her hands down it. The effect is both gross and inherently s*xual.

In the final scene, when Cathy bleeds out and dies, Margot Robbie’s veins can also be seen on the literal floor.

“In that final top shot [of the film], you can see her veins on the carpet too,” set decorator Charlotte Dirickx said, with Suzie adding, “Which is even more weird and uncomfortable.”

Initially, they were hoping to take it one step further and include Margot’s literal belly button about the fireplace. Thankfully, common sense arose, and they decided against it because it “looked a little bit too weird.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros

More on: Film Jacob Elordi Margot Robbie Wuthering Heights
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

wuthering heights movie heathcliff before and after becoming rich

How did Heathcliff get rich in Wuthering Heights? The book explained his dodgy dealings

Every breathtaking Yorkshire filming location shown in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner