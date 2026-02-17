Ew, the gross backstory of the ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights makes it even nastier

What in the Ed Gein is going on?

Emerald Fennell made a lot of bizarre choices for her Wuthering Heights adaptation, but the so-called “skin room” is undoubtedly the grossest.

In the film, because it was not a feature in the book, Margot Robbie’s Cathy moves into Thrushcross Grange after marrying Edgar Linton. He has a room especially made for her, telling Cathy that the powder-pink room was based on her literal skin – freckles and veins included.

Throughout the film, we get different looks at the walls: Cathy drags her fingers down them, and Heathcliff even licks the surface whilst making out with the subject of his infatuation.

What if we kissed in the Wuthering Heights skin room? pic.twitter.com/1MHH01uVpD — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) February 13, 2026

Here’s how the ‘skin room’ in Wuthering Heights was made

In Wuthering Heights, Cathy’s walls have actual features of Margot Robbie’s real skin. That includes moles, freckles, veins, and even a stray hair or two. The walls even have a skin-like elasticity to it.

“It’s beautifully described in the script, so when you read that sort of description as a designer, you’re like bring it, come on, let’s get this,” production designer Suzie Davies told Architectural Digest.

To get that ultra-realistic aesthetic, they scanned Margot’s actual body and printed the texture onto a “stretchy fabric.” Padding and a sheer skin-toned latex were then applied.

“Before you know it, it is this perfect representation of visuals,” Suzie added. “All the senses are gonna get wound up in this film, and this skin room definitely does that.”

But it doesn’t stop there, because the Wuthering Heights’ skin room almost featured Margot’s belly button. It ultimately “looked a little bit too weird” to have her belly button above the fireplace, so they ditched the concept. Thank God!

“We printed her veins and everything into the carpet as well, just for that top shot,” Suzie added, referring to the final shot of Cathy in bed. “Which is even more weird and uncomfortable.”

Yuck.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros