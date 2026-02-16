The Tab

Why everyone is dragging the ‘disgusting’ portrayal of Isabella Linton in Wuthering Heights

She’s COMPLETELY different in the book

Hebe Hancock

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has only been out for a weekend, and it’s already the most polarizing thing on our timelines, perhaps somewhat down to the treatment of character Isabella Linton.

Warner Bros

While the box office numbers are looking healthy, the discourse is becoming a total bloodbath. Between the quotation marks in the title distancing it from the book and the drama over Jacob Elordi’s casting, anyone who has read the 1847 classic was on edge long before it was released.

Played by Saltburn’s Alison Oliver, the film’s version of Isabella Linton is a massive departure from the source material, and people are calling it disrespectful to the character’s tragic history.

In Emily Brontë’s original novel, Isabella is a sheltered, pampered figure who is essentially kidnapped into a life of misery. She is a pawn in Heathcliff’s revenge plot, suffering through a harrowing marriage that ultimately leaves her a traumatized single mother fleeing the Yorkshire moors. Her story in the text is one of domestic horror and survival, ending in her untimely death.

Warner Bros

However, Fennell’s adaptation has traded that trauma for something much more provocative. In a scene that has left audiences stunned, handmaid Nelly arrives at the Heights to find Isabella chained up like a dog. While the book mentions Heathcliff hanging Isabella’s pet spaniel as a warning of his cruelty, the film takes this literally with the character herself.

Most Read

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

The controversy stems from Isabella’s reaction; instead of showing fear or a desire to be rescued, she crawls toward Nelly with a smirk and a “mad glint”, appearing to be a willing participant in a dark, submissive roleplay.

Speaking to Elle, Alison Oliver defended the choice as an “uncorseting” of the character, suggesting this version of Isabella finds power in being “undone” after a life of being treated like a child by her brother, Edgar. She described the shift as Isabella stepping into a new, albeit twisted, phase of her life.

This “raunchy twist” hasn’t gone down well with the Brontë purists, with many claiming the film has stripped away the character’s agency and replaced her survival story with shock value. One post claimed the movie “tore to shreds” the essence of the character, reducing a survivor of abuse to an “S&M roleplay enjoyer barking on command”.

Another scathingly suggested that any nuance from the original gothic masterpiece has been “reduced to fetish slop”. Whether you view it as a bold feminist reimagining or a total betrayal of the text, Emerald Fennell has ensured we won’t stop talking about the Lintons anytime soon.

Warner Bros

Otterly adorable: ‘Sparkly poo’ has been found inside a Cambridge University college

Eve Rann

The smelly culprits are… otters?

Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Kieran Galpin

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

Ellissa Bain

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Hebe Hancock

No wonder they changed it

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s done a complete 180°

Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

Hayley Soen

The guy is already engaged to someone else?!

Wuthering Heights different book

Emerald Fennell reveals stupid real reason Wuthering Heights is so different from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There were whole characters that I’d sort of forgotten’

uk universities easiest ones to get a first here are some happy looking grads

The 25 easiest universities in the UK for students to nab a first class degree

Claudia Cox

Er, 43 per cent get firsts at one Russell Group uni

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Ellissa Bain

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show

