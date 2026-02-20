The Tab

Every breathtaking Yorkshire filming location shown in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights

In case you wanted to (sort of) breathe the same air as Jacob Elordi

Lucy Eason | Guides

Whether you loved it or hated it, you can’t deny that Emerald Fennell’s new, steamy reimagining of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights has caused quite a stir. So much so that many viewers are now itching to go and explore its stunning settings for themselves.

Who hasn’t at some point wished they could sit and mope on the edge of a stunning valley like Heathcliff, or wander through the desolate moors like Cathy?

If you’re a stressed Leeds student wanting to romanticise your life with a stroll through Yorkshire’s most breathtaking spots, or a Jacob Elordi fangirl who just wants to imagine herself as Cathy for the day, here’s a handy guide to the Yorkshire filming locations used in the film.

Old Gang Smelting Mill

Via Warner Brothers

Located deep in the Yorkshire Dales, the Old Gang Smelting Mill is the site of a former lead mine. This location is featured several times throughout the film, serving as the surroundings of Wuthering Heights itself. With its moody scenery and distance from, well, anything, it’s the perfect spot to wander dreamily and pretend it’s the 18th century and Minerva and Turnitin haven’t been invented yet.

Bouldershaw Lane, Swaledale

Via Warner Brothers

Bouldershaw Lane, located in the valley of Swaledale, is the filming location of the scene where Cathy waltzes through the fields in her unforgettably extravagant wedding dress, on her way to break Heathclif’s heart by marrying the wealthy Edgar Linton. For the hikers among you, this one is just a short climb away from the smelting mill, which makes for an easy, scenic circular walking route. 

Low Row village

Via Wikimedia Commons

Just a stone’s throw away too is the picturesque village of Low Row. This hamlet was used for many of the village scenes in the film, and it’s easy to see why. With access to acres of unspoilt moorland and winding country lanes, it’s the ideal place to stop off for a pub lunch during a hungover excursion to reconnect with nature.

Booze Moor

Via Wikimedia Commons

The amusingly-named Booze Moor was used for the scene where a disgruntled Heathcliff lifts Cathy up and places her on a tree branch. With its untamed beauty and high ridgelines, this stretch of moorland is every bit as dramatic and wild as Jacob Elordi’s grown-out beard. 

Melbecks Moor

Via Warner Brothers

Melbecks Moor in North Yorkshire provides the backdrop for some admittedly pretty dreamy shots of a morose Heathcliff staring out over the scenery. The area encompasses heather-covered hills, old ruins from the lead mining industry and beautiful natural streams and walking trails. It’s also conveniently known for being home to Britain’s highest pub, the Tan Hill Inn. Come on, it would be rude not to stop off to have a look at the very least.

Fitwilliam Wentworth Estate

Via Warner Brothers

Down in South Yorkshire, the grand Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate is nestled between Barnsley and Rotheram. The estate boasts a lake, an attractive manor house and a variety of wildlife. It’s also home to a Grade II listed pyramid-shaped folly called Needle’s Eye. This is the location in the film where a young Cathy and Heathcliff can be seen sheltering from the rain, and later reunite as adults to confess their love to one another after about twenty years of pining. Good to know that situationships aren’t just a modern invention.

Bridestones Moor

Via Wikimedia Commons

The heritage site of Bridestones Moor was used to shoot more of the film’s moorland scenery. Its uniquely shaped rock formations serve as the backdrop for one of the film’s more raunchy scenes, and it’s also just a short drive from the Brontë Parsonage museum for all you literary enthusiasts out there.

Healaugh Crag

Via Wikimedia Commons

The rocky expanse of Healaugh Crag is the filming site of the scene where Cathy sits and desperately wishes for Heathcliff’s return after fumbling him rather spectacularly. This is a remote area about five miles away from the nearby village of Reeth, and a spot enjoyed by many climbing enthusiasts. If you’re outdoorsy enough, it’s a great place to think about that one rugby boy you met in Mischief in first year who might have been the love of your life.

Featured image via YouTube

