The Tab

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Emerald Fennell’s glossy new film Wuthering Heights proves the gothic love story is still haunting audiences today. With sets dripping in unsettling details, this adaptation has quickly become one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Warner Bros

Behind those eerie interiors is production designer Suzie Davies, whose previous work includes Saltburn and On Chesil Beach. For Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell encouraged her to push the visuals into something almost tactile, less about strict period accuracy and more about raw emotion.

“We wanted to make things look beautiful, but make you feel uneasy when you got closer,” Davies explained to House & Garden. “It needed to sit right on the edge of ‘is that weird or is that okay?’”

And once you know what the set details actually mean, it gets even creepier.

The dollhouse that makes characters look ‘too small’

Warner Bros

Thrushcross Grange’s uncanny vibe starts with its scale. The house was designed to feel like an expanded dollhouse, making the characters seem slightly diminished in their surroundings, a subconscious cue that something is off. Even its striking blue exterior was chosen to feel out of place against the windswept moors, visually signalling that the Grange doesn’t belong.

Cathy’s bedroom walls are literally made of her body

Warner Bros

Perhaps the film’s most disturbing space is Catherine’s “skin room”. Davies created padded wall panels modelled on Margot Robbie’s arms, complete with veins and freckles, then covered the vanity and bed with strands of blonde hair.

The effect is deeply uncomfortable by design: A room built from Catherine herself, embodying obsession, desire, and the way Heathcliff sees her as something to possess.

The ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ doom painting

Warner Bros

Hanging in the Heights’ parlour is a partially obscured painting inspired by a church mural depicting the Seven Deadly Sins. It’s never fully visible on screen, but its looming presence hints at moral decay and the darkness infecting the household.

The drawing room walls reference corpse crystals

Warner Bros

Each room in Thrushcross Grange has its own palette, but the drawing room’s deep blue walls hide an especially macabre detail: They’re studded with crystals meant to resemble vivianite, known as “corpse crystal” because it forms on buried bodies. In other words, death is literally embedded in the walls.

The dining room walls are ‘sweating’

Warner Bros

The Grange’s silver dining room walls are covered in droplet-like textures designed to mimic moisture and perspiration. The idea was to externalise the characters’ intense physical emotions, and the passion in this Wuthering Heights is so overwhelming that even the house itself seems to sweat.

The ghostly hands all over the Grange

Warner Bros

One of the strangest recurring motifs is hands. They appear in chandeliers, candleholders, fireplaces, and ceiling roses, many sculpted from the production team’s own hands. Some even form cheeky shadow-puppet shapes.

For fans of the novel, it’s a clear nod to the iconic scene where Catherine’s ghostly hand grabs Lockwood. Symbolically, the reaching hands reflect Catherine’s endless longing, always grasping for something she can’t quite have.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros

More on: Film Viral Wuthering Heights
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

wuthering heights movie heathcliff before and after becoming rich

How did Heathcliff get rich in Wuthering Heights? The book explained his dodgy dealings

Who is Hindley in Wuthering Heights and why wasn’t he in Emerald Fennell’s film?

what happens Heathcliff Wuthering Heights

Director explains what happens to Heathcliff after Wuthering Heights leaves his ending unfinished

Latest
Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Suchismita Ghosh

The tea is fascinating

From all-nighters in the ASS to alpine skiing: Welcome to the Bristol Winter Olympics

Cessie Hall-Eade

All the events and arenas we would be seeing if the Olympics came to the South West

Cambridge University confirms its vet school will stay open and accept new students

Esther Knowles

The announcement follows a general board discussion about the future of Cambridge’s vet school

People have guessed who Love Is Blind’s Alex’s ‘Chicago ex’ actually is, and I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s plenty of ‘evidence’

sam thompson samie elishi love island all stars

An investigation into what went down with Samie Elishi and Sam Thompson between Love Island

Claudia Cox

Remind me, how quickly was he back on Raya?!

Wuthering Heights designer reveals the eerie set details that have seriously dark meanings

Hebe Hancock

One room is meant to be dripping with sweat

Love Island’s Belle and Harrison reveal their ‘future plans’ and it’s giving… delusional

Ellissa Bain

They’re not fooling anyone

Over 10 people have been arrested after Britain First protests spark chaos in Manchester

Alisa Pasha

Mounted units, dog teams, and over 50 extra officers had to be deployed to manage the protests

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’