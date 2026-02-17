The Tab
what happens Heathcliff Wuthering Heights

Director explains what happens to Heathcliff after Wuthering Heights leaves his ending unfinished

We see what happens to Catherine, but not to him

Suchismita Ghosh

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights changes a lot from the original novel, and it leaves out what happens to Heathcliff after the ending.

In the film, almost half of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is missing. The story ends with Catherine dying and Heathcliff completely heartbroken. But it doesn’t show what happens to him afterwards, so we’re left wondering what he actually does next.

Emerald Fennell has defended that decision, saying you can’t fully adapt a novel into one film. Still, it means Heathcliff’s fate feels unfinished on screen.

So, what actually happens to Heathcliff in the book?

Credit: Warner Bros

In the novel, Heathcliff lives on for years, and he becomes even darker and more obsessive. He spends the rest of his life driven by grief and revenge.

Heathcliff manipulates the younger generation, forces unhappy marriages, and secures control of both houses. He is angry, bitter, and completely fixated on Catherine.

Towards the end of the novel, he starts behaving strangely. He barely eats or sleeps. He wanders the moors and speaks as if Catherine is still there. Nelly notices he looks almost ghost-like. Then one morning, he is found dead in his room with the window open. It is strongly implied that he has been longing to reunite with Catherine, even in death.

So in the book, Heathcliff does have a clear ending. The film changes that. Instead of showing his decline and death, the film leaves him emotionally wrecked and then stops. We see what happens to Catherine, but not to him.

So what happens to Heathcliff after the film ends?

Speaking to Cinemablend, Emerald Fennell explained what she believes happens next. She said the Heathcliff in the film and the Heathcliff in the book are “maybe the same,” adding, “they’re just emotionally destroyed.”

“And that emotional destruction bleeds out into other people’s lives,” she said.

She also made it clear that, for her version, there is no real future for him. “You know, that’s the thing, is that there is no life after Cathy. And that’s what he says in the book, and that’s the case here.”

Even though the film does not show his physical death, the emotional outcome is similar. “Whatever it is, it will be a kind of half-life, I think,” she said.

Suchismita Ghosh

What Newcastle accommodation these rom-com characters would choose

Erin Selby

We matched iconic rom-com characters to Newcastle accommodation and the results are painfully accurate

Love Is Blind’s Brittany opens up on finding out Devonta had never dated a woman of colour

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had to process that’

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Lauren Adams

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Amanda Seyfried reveals the backstory behind her hilariously X-rated nickname

Hebe Hancock

It means something completely different to us Brits

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t hold back

Churchill College governing body approves plans for a new archives centre

Leah Whiting

The college is also working on a student hub with improved library resources and social spaces

Epstein

How to get JPhotos, where you can go through Epstein’s private pics like your own camera roll

Kieran Galpin

There are now over 7,000 photos

Here are the most delicious spots in Birmingham to celebrate Pancake Day 2026

Angelique Ritter

Happy Pancake Day!

The surprising reason people in the industry are suddenly refusing to work with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

Yikes

teen Rhode Island hockey game shooting

‘A lot of shots’: Teen player recounts chaos as two adults killed at Rhode Island hockey game

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I didn’t even know what it was’

