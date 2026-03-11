The Tab
Rachel Gilmore

‘It is extreme’: Rachel details the heartbreaking reason she almost didn’t join MAFS Australia

Her wedding makes so much sense now

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In Monday’s premiere of MAFS Australia season 13, we were introduced to bubbly bride Rachel Gilmore as she got married to Steven Danyluk.

In what made quite an awkward introduction to the new season, Rachel and Steven tied the knot amongst their general nerves about the big day.

“I was going over it, thinking, ‘Hello, my name is Steve. You look beautiful. How are you feeling?’ And I screwed it all up,” Steven recalled, admitting he was way more nervous than expected.

Rachel was just as nervous, which obvs manifested as laughter, but she almost didn’t make it onto the show at all.

Channel Nine

Rachel Gilmore came to MAFS Australia with some baggage

In an interview with the MailOnline, Rachel admitted that years of rejection had left her emotionally exhausted and questioning her worth.

“It is extreme,” she explained. “I would maybe go on one or two dates a year because they would absolutely obliterate me. I’d be like, ‘I can’t do this,’ then I’d wait another 12 months and try again. Nothing would change. I’d go on a couple of dates and end up back in the same place.”

That pattern left her questioning going on MAFS Australia at all. Would she be in the same position? Would her husband reject her because she’s not the “perfect” woman?

Rachel continued: “I’m not a size six woman. I’m not tanned and panned. I’m just an average girly pushing a solid five on a good day.

“That was a massive fear for me. I was really concerned that Steven was disappointed in who he’d been matched with.”

So, of course, when Steven was awkward and failed to compliment her, Rachel was in her own head.

“I need verbal reassurance and action. Words and behaviour have to align. If they don’t, it creates questions,” she added.

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
