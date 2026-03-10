The Tab
‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

He didn’t even compliment her

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

During the very first wedding ceremony of MAFS Australia season 13, Steven Danyluk was painfully awkward once Rachel Gilmore had walked down the aisle.

We’ve seen it all on MAFS over the years, from Brides confessing their lust at the altar to grooms being major red flags from the get-go. This situation sat firmly in the middle, because during Monday night’s premiere here in the UK, Steven just seemed indifferent to the whole experience. He didn’t even tell Rachel that she looked good.

Speaking to the MailOnline after the episode, Steven admitted that it was less about Rachel and more about the issues he was grappling with.

MAFS

Rachel and Steven

“It was very surreal, daunting, confronting and super sweet. It brought back memories of the actual day. I loved it,” he explained. “I was nervous as anything. I was about to hit the deck. I was breathing heavily, my heart wanted to be on the outside, my mouth was dry.”

He’d prophesied his nerves before the big day, and even practised what he was going to say. Obviously, that prep went out the window immediately.

He added: “I was going over it, thinking, ‘Hello, my name is Steve. You look beautiful. How are you feeling?’ And I screwed it all up.”

Steven recons Rachel’s laughing threw him off on MAFS Australia

Being nervous at your wedding is a given, especially considering all the cameras in the room and the fact that you’ve never met your bride. Looking back, Steven thinks it was his bubbly bride who threw him off his game.

He explained: “The laughter happened almost immediately before I could even say hello. At the time I thought, ‘Oh dear God, what’s going on here?’ For a brief moment, I started to think, ‘Is she laughing at me? Is this a joke? Is this match a joke?’ That’s just my silly head running wild, but it did go through my mind.”

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
