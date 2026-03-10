The Tab
Rachel Steven

MAFS Australia bride spots a silly editing error during her wedding in episode one

We are literally an hour into the season and it’s already a mess

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

We’re only one episode into season 13 of MAFS Australia, and yet, fledgling bride Rachel Gilmore has spotted an editing error during her wedding.

MAFS Australia is FINALLY back, and with it a boatload of new singles hoping to find their happily ever after – or a cheeky brand deal.

The first couple we met during Monday night’s premiere was Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk. She was all giggles, and he was visibly bricking it, but Rachel soon noticed an editing error during the nuptials.

You see, it was very clear that production had edited the scene to make Rachel’s laugh more prominent. Unfortunately, they seemingly forgot one detail when cutting and stitching the scene: Rachel’s bouquet. Simply put, the flowers had teleporting abilities; they were sometimes in her hand, and sometimes not.

“The laughing was a lot. I’ll be real,” Rachel told Pedestrian TV. “It was very clear it was from different parts, because my flowers are there.”

Editing on MAFS has always been a major topic of contention with the cast, and each year, countless cast members slam the production team. Thankfully, the error was pretty wholesome this time, and Rachel seemed totally chill about it.

Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

“We were dying, we thought it was so good,” she added. “We were just howling. We thought it was so funny. You can’t get mad, you know? I’d rather be laughing than crying.”

People clocked the blunder online, as one person pointed out: “The flowers in her hand kept disappearing and reappearing. I definitely think they edited to look way worse.”

“I see it too,” another confirmed.

Though not exactly a scandalous editing fail, it does make you question the motives of the production team. Were they trying to make an already bubbly Rachel look manic next to a clearly nervous Steven?

