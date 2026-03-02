The Tab

Rebecca details unaired chat that explains why she really fumed at April at the MAFS reunion

Abi was involved in the drama and I’m shook

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The MAFS UK reunion focused on a feud we never saw coming: Rebecca versus April. Rebecca had a go at April for not instantly saying her best friend slept with Bailey. April then became annoyed at how annoyed Rebecca was. MAFS viewers seem pretty split on whether April broke “girl code” or not. Rebecca has now spilled the beans about an unaired conversation, which explains why she was actually fuming at April during the MAFS reunion. Everything makes so much more sense now.

Rebecca shared on Instagram: “I never blamed April for Bailey’s actions. He was to blame for his actions, in exactly the same way I was to blame for mine. I was upset because April never told me when she found out. Baring in mind I’d spoken to her a few hours before it happened, on the festival day.

“A key part that was missed out of the edit… The only reason I ever found out was because of Abi. April eventually told Abi, and within the hour Abi picked up the phone to me and told me to call April. That’s how I found out. This wasn’t shown in the edit, but it was discussed many times.

mafs reunion rebecca abi nellie sarah leah

Now I get why Abi was at Rebecca’s righthand side
(Image via Channel 4)

“I understand on reflection April was put in a difficult situation, she was stuck in the middle, my reaction was too harsh, but I still stand by my view that I should have been told. Definitely by Bailey, but by April too. It shouldn’t have [fallen] to Abi to bring it to me.”

Rebecca also apologised for the way she came across during her row with April in the MAFS reunion. “I understand I came across cold & harsh at the reunion,” she continued, “I had been hurt and we spent hours dragging it all back up for the sake of the episode. I’m just human, and talking about it took its toll. I was defensive and cold at times and I’m sorry if I upset anybody.”

She added that she wishes April and Bailey “the best”, and she doesn’t “hold any animosity towards anybody whatsoever.”

After Rebecca split from her MAFS husband Bailey in July, she began dating a pro footballer called Lily Woodham. The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together by getting matching tattoos. Awww.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

It’s back! We have an official start date for MAFS Australia 2026 in the UK!

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

Latest

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

Igor

Kidnappers demand $10m from mob boss as they release sinister ransom video with his son

Kieran Galpin

‘They’ve already chopped off some of my limbs’