Rebecca details unaired chat that explains why she really fumed at April at the MAFS reunion

The MAFS UK reunion focused on a feud we never saw coming: Rebecca versus April. Rebecca had a go at April for not instantly saying her best friend slept with Bailey. April then became annoyed at how annoyed Rebecca was. MAFS viewers seem pretty split on whether April broke “girl code” or not. Rebecca has now spilled the beans about an unaired conversation, which explains why she was actually fuming at April during the MAFS reunion. Everything makes so much more sense now.

Rebecca shared on Instagram: “I never blamed April for Bailey’s actions. He was to blame for his actions, in exactly the same way I was to blame for mine. I was upset because April never told me when she found out. Baring in mind I’d spoken to her a few hours before it happened, on the festival day.

“A key part that was missed out of the edit… The only reason I ever found out was because of Abi. April eventually told Abi, and within the hour Abi picked up the phone to me and told me to call April. That’s how I found out. This wasn’t shown in the edit, but it was discussed many times.

“I understand on reflection April was put in a difficult situation, she was stuck in the middle, my reaction was too harsh, but I still stand by my view that I should have been told. Definitely by Bailey, but by April too. It shouldn’t have [fallen] to Abi to bring it to me.”

Rebecca also apologised for the way she came across during her row with April in the MAFS reunion. “I understand I came across cold & harsh at the reunion,” she continued, “I had been hurt and we spent hours dragging it all back up for the sake of the episode. I’m just human, and talking about it took its toll. I was defensive and cold at times and I’m sorry if I upset anybody.”

She added that she wishes April and Bailey “the best”, and she doesn’t “hold any animosity towards anybody whatsoever.”

After Rebecca split from her MAFS husband Bailey in July, she began dating a pro footballer called Lily Woodham. The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together by getting matching tattoos. Awww.

