We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

21 hours ago

The mysterious breakup of MAFS’ Bailey and Rebecca is growing ever more cryptic, because in a new interview, she opened up about the moments leading up to the split.

Despite a rocky start to the MAFS season 10 experience, Rebecca and Bailey grew into one of the more loved-up couples – but the bar was pretty low, guys. They had mushy gushy final vows and an even mushier reunion, but Rebecca confirmed that Bailey had broken up with her a few days after the episode aired.

“To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled,” she wrote, with Bailey confirming on his own Instagram, “Making the decision to end things was heartbreaking and not a decision that I took lightly.”

An exact reason for the split was not given, but soon enough, TikTok’s Jet Set Gypsea alleged that Bailey had slept with a friend of April’s at a music festival. This was pretty much rubbished by Bailey, who denied cheating rumours, and now Rebecca has commented.

Rebecca and Bailey were living their best post-MAFS life

In a new, lengthy interview with Cosmopolitan, Rebecca reflected on those first few weeks after filming wrapped for MAFS season 10.

“They were great. We were inseparable. We spent so much time together and always had plans in the diary. It was hard to keep everything quiet in the first few weeks, everyone wanted to know where I’d been and what I’d been up to but everything was kept hush hush,” she explained.

“Life quickly went back to normal, I opened the clinic again and settled back in to old life, seeing friends and family, and finding my routine again. I just had a new relationship to add into the mix.”

Though the distance between their hometowns was initially an issue for their relationship, Bec and Bailey worked really hard on making long-distance work.

“Bailey and I spent a lot of time between both of our homes, we put so much effort into travelling back and forth, and it was working. We looked at apartments in Hove and I made enquires about opening a clinic there, but we split up before any firm plans were put in place,” she added.

He broke up with her, and Bec was heartbroken

Explaining the painful moment, Bec revealed: “Things changed for both of us when we left the experiment, and ultimately Bailey ended the relationship.”

But here’s where things get a little cryptic, because there seems to be some kind of “event” that happened immediately after they’d broken up.

“As Bailey stated in his recent statement, events that happened as soon as he broke up with me meant there was never any chance of us rekindling things,” she added.

Naturally, it makes you think of the cheating allegations, but Bec’s other comments seem to suggest there was no cheating on Bailey’s part. He also said that there was no infidelity “at any point”, so that’s out the window.

“If Bailey has reunited with his ex since our relationship ended that’s absolutely fine with me,” Rebecca said. “That’s has nothing to do with me. I know there were rumours earlier on in the process that Bailey had slept with his ex during filming, and I quickly shut them down. I trust my gut, and I don’t believe Bailey was unfaithful to me during the experiment.”

Where do they stand now?

While there’s no hope of a rekindling thanks to that increasingly mysterious “event”, Rebecca bears no ill will towards her husband. In fact, it’s the exact opposite.

“We’re now four months on since our relationship ended, and no I wouldn’t class us as friends, but I have no ill feelings towards him. What we shared was so special and I’ll always be grateful for that,” she added.

Featured image credit: Channel 4