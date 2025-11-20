Erm, Joe and Julia-Ruth are *still* feuding after their controversial couple swap on MAFS

1 day ago

MAFS UK 2025 ended almost a week ago, but the cast are still arguing all over the internet. Lovely stuff. Julia-Ruth and Joe are still feuding over who initiated their holiday, and who ended their fling after MAFS.

Joe threw shade at Julia-Ruth during an interview on the Tom’s Talks podcast. From his version of events, it sounded like Julia-Ruth just showed up on his holiday. “A week after the show, I was going on a holiday by myself. Julia-Ruth then went out a few days after me. I’m not really sure of the timeline. But she she messaged me asking if I was okay. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, sound.’ We just had a normal conversation, and then she basically said, ‘Oh, I wish I was coming on holiday.” And she just ended up coming on the holiday.'”

He also claimed he decided not to pursue a relationship with Julia-Ruth (after they’d slept together, and holidayed in Lanzorote) because it would have been “morally” wrong.

“I just think morally for me it wouldn’t have been right to pursue anything with her, in terms of something serious. I just don’t think that would have been right for me. Like, it didn’t feel right when I got back.” Ouch.

Julia-Ruth has now clapped back at these comments in a scathing TikTok video.

“I don’t have any beef with Joe,” she began.

She then proceeded to make beefy comments about Joe.

“But I can’t lie, because at the same time, there’s lots of stuff that’s misrepresented. And it’s so annoying because all I’ve done, even after all of this, is put out statement and said nice things about Joe.

“He said in an interview that I invited myself on holiday. I just feel like this back and forth thing online is so petty…. I don’t know how to navigate it but I’m just so tired of copping all the flack.

“I’m not here to start an online war or try to be petty, but I have screenshots and videos that state it was very mutual and if anything actually it was maybe more so from his side inviting me on holiday. I have screenshots of after the holiday as well with him telling me, ‘If sh*t hits the fan, we’ll just elope to Bali.’

She added: “Well, it has. Why are we not in Bali?”

