The current relationship status of all 24 cast members after the messy marriages on MAFS UK

Claudia Cox

MAFS UK is officially over for 2025. Sad times. While we wait three months for the next reunion to air, here is a rundown of the relationship status of all 24 MAFS UK 2025 cast members. You’re welcome x

Abi – in a relationship

She’s still with John. Awww.

Anita – single

Anita seems to have returned to living her best single life. She’s been horse riding in Cape Verde, swimming with sharks, and climbing a suspension bridge with her granddaughter.

April – single

She’s been spending lots of time with Ashley, so MAFS viewers speculated about whether they were dating. April said on her Insta story on 17th November that they’re “just good friends”, though.

Ashley – single

He hasn’t announced he’s dating April (or anybody else, for that matter).

Bailey – single

Rebecca and Bailey did date for a while after MAFS, but split. He denied cheating on Rebecca.

MAFS viewers have shared rumours that Bailey hooked up with a friend of April’s at a music festival, but Bailey hasn’t directly spoken about this incident.

Davide – single

I’m sorry to burst the bubble of anybody who had been living in ignorance. But Davide and Keye split up several months ago. Davide found Keye had been using Grindr. The whole thing is so messy.

Dean – single

Despite their trainwreck of a marriage on MAFS, Dean and Sarah are actually super close now. They even staged their own homestay trips. Dean remains in the friendzone, though. On 16th November, Sarah commented on his Insta: “I am so glad we experienced this together and I can come out of this and call you my friend.”

Divarni – single

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amie (@plasticamie)

He was photographed standing next to the Made in Chelsea star Paris Smith, then videoed sitting next to Lacey Martin from MAFS UK 2o24. Some MAFS viewers took this as evidence Divarni was secretly in love with both of them, but he hasn’t actually said he’s dating either.

Grace – single

Grace is definitely done with Ashely, and with MAFS. She hasn’t announced that she’s dating anybody new.

Joe – single

He’s definitely done with both Maeve and Julia-Ruth. On the Tom’s Talks podcast this week, Joe described himself as a “single man”. Joe didn’t continue a romantic relationship with Julia-Ruth after they went on holiday together, slept together and good matching tattoos. He explained: “I just think morally for me it wouldn’t have been right to pursue anything with her in terms of something serious. I just don’t think that would have been right for me.”

Julia-Ruth – who knows, honestly

After marrying Divarni, bedding Joe and asking out Steven, Julia-Ruth doesn’t appear to be dating any more MAFS UK grooms (or anybody else, for that matter).

John – in a relationship

Fear not, John is still in a relationship with Abi. They’re the last couple standing.

Keye – single

During an Instagram Q&A this week, Keye joked he was deeply in love with a new partner… a plush bear called Ted.

Leah – in a relationship

Remember when Leah and Leisha rowed about Leah chatting to a girl in a bar? Leah is now in a relationship with her. Maz Pacheco is a pro footballer for Everton. Leah was actually friends with her for 13 years before MAFS.

Leah with her girlfriend after MAFS UK 2025

(Images via Instagram)

Leigh – single

She’s been focusing on self-development since the show. (And on Leah’s new relationship). Leigh shared on her Insta on 18th November: “Right now I feel like I’m in a metamorphosis. I’m half caterpillar and half butterfly at the moment Just taking a second to ground myself so I can move forward being the best version of myself.”

Leisha – single

She’s split from Reiss, and we don’t know whether she’s dating anybody new.

Leo – single

He appears to be single… and often in Dubai.

Maeve – single

Her socials have made it pretty clear that she’s done with Joe.

However, she gained plenty of new friends on MAFS instead of a husband. Maeve called the MAFS UK cast and crew her “family” and “sisters” in a Insta post this week.

Nelly – single (we think)

MAFS viewers speculated if Nelly was now dating her on-screen husband Steven’s brother. The evidence for this seemed to be that they watched football at Wembley together, and vibes.

MAFS UK 2025 bride Nelly with Steven's brother

(Images via Instagram)

They’ve literally never commented on this, and they don’t even follow each other on Insta anymore, so it looks like Nelly is single.

Paul – single

He remains an enigma. He’s definitely not with Anita, an his Insta mostly consists of golf videos.

Rebecca – single

No, she didn’t move to Hove for Bailey, and no, they’re not together anymore. It sounds like we will find out more in the MAFS reunion which airs in February.

Reiss – it’s complicated

After he filmed MAFS, he got back with his ex-girlfriend, the TOWIE star Dani Hope. They’ve given quite conflicting accounts of what went down between them, so it’s not entirely clear where they stand now. Reiss says the relationship ended because she jetted off to Dubai.

Sarah – definitely not with Dean

MAFS viewers also speculated about whether she could be dating Ashley, after Ashley was apparently spotted in Edinburgh with a mystery blond girl. Ashley and Sarah haven’t addressed this, and a rep for MAFS told The Tab there was “no truth” in the claims.

Steven – dating

While the show was still airing, Steven hard-launched that he was dating somebody new. He and the mysterious new girlfriend shared identical pics of them having drinks two weeks ago.

Claudia Cox
