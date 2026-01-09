Good lord: This man used a literal squirrel for OnlyFans, and the wild story had a tragic ending

3 hours ago

With the uptick in unquestionably odd OnlyFans content – we’re looking at you, Dean and Bray – there’s never been a better time to revisit the controversial yet wholesome story of Peanut the squirrel and his owner, Mark Longo.

Back in 2017, Mark Longo rescued a baby Peanut after his mother was killed by a car. He nursed him back to health with bottle feeding, and while he did release the grey squirrel back into the wild, Peanut soon returned to him. Soon enough, he became a social media star, boasting nearly one million followers on Instagram alone.

Amidst doing squirrel things and being an Instagram influencer, Peanut also served a more controversial purpose. You see, muscle-man Mark was on OnlyFans, and Peanut often featured in TikTok videos that were used to promote his spicy page. The squirrel would run over his muscles, and you have to give him points for originality. Hot man plus cute squirrel equals big earnings, over $800k to be exact.

Using that money, Mark and his wife launched P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, which claimed to have rescued 300 animals by November 2024. Unfortunately, this story did not have a happy ending.

Peanut the squirrel had a tragic ending

Peanut the squirrel’s existence was controversial from day one, given that Mark didn’t have a license for the pet, which is required in New York City. That controversy was further ignited once OnlyFans entered the picture, and Mark was reported to the police numerous times as a result.

In November 2024, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) raided Mark’s New York home. They confiscated Peanut and a raccoon called Frank. At the time, Mark said there was a “special place in hell” for the DEC. In return, the government agency said the animals were confiscated after “multiple reports from the public about the potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets.”

Apparently, Peanut bit a member of the DEC while he was detained. As a result, he was killed, or as Mark called it, “executed” in a “senseless act of violence.”

“In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanised. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician,” the DEC said.

The animals both tested negative for rabies, so Mark and his wife launched a lawsuit against the state of New York.

“RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best seven years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you, but thank you for everything,” Mark wrote in a caption to the post announcing P’nut’s death.

Now, just over a year since Peanut’s execution, Mark is still keeping up with posting the content on Instagram. His legal action is still in the works, so Peanut and Frank the raccoon might get some justice yet.

Rest easy, furry king.

