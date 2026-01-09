The Tab
Prepare yourself: Here are the intimate videos of the gay twins who do OnlyFans together

Twins who do OF together, stay together

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The CzechGayTwins, who operate under the aliases Jake and James, are OnlyFans models and identical twins who made their start in mainstream p*rn studios.

Fauxcest scenarios are big in the adult entertainment world, and that has transferred quite well into OnlyFans as well. Obviously, things on OF are a lot more real than traditional p*rn, so unlike other actors, Jake and James are real-life twins.

Explaining why they do OnlyFans together, they said: “Everybody was only interested in a s*xual way. At some point, we thought, ‘Ok, why not use it? Why not monetise it?’ and we would have a stream.”

There’s not a lot they aren’t willing to do, whilst keeping within the confines of OnlyFans’ strict policies, of course. Their joint Twitter account is a one-stop shop for their filthy content, but here’s a collection of the more PG videos they’ve posted on TikTok and Instagram.

Collabs are a huge part of their business

Obviously, there’s only so much OnlyFans content you can do together as twins, so Jake and James do tons of collab content with other OF stars. The third guy is usually sandwiched between them, with the CzechGayTwins taking turns and sharing him.

That isn’t to say they don’t know their audience

Being twins is the unique selling point of the CzechGayTwins, so they aren’t opposed to sexually suggestive content that alludes to that.

“I asked him on my body… Not on my face… Also happened to you?” they penned in the caption of this video.

And here’s another

This one is admittedly a bit more risque, with them joking that you get an “Xmas discount; two for the price of one.”

They do post seperately, sometimes

Though their standard Instagram is mostly posts featuring both of them, on their Jake and James account, they often repeat the same content. It’s kind of genius because, as twins, you can replicate the same video twice and get double the views.

They’re at the top of their game rn

These names don’t mean much to us regular folk, but the OnlyFans twins have collabed with a bunch of notable people in the gay scene. The men, who all boast millions of followers, include Papi Kocic, Yani, Reno Gold, Peachyboy, and the guy looking to beat Bonnie Blue, Drake Von.

The boyfriend sometimes makes an apperence

@czechgaytwins1

#funny #twins #gay

♬ original sound – Czechgaytwins1

One of the twins, it’s not clear who, is now dating a stunning Danish doctor he interviewed for YouTube back in 2023. He sometimes pops up in videos and posts, but it doesn’t look like he makes spicy content himself. Maybe he dabbles over on his boyfriend’s OnlyFans.

They do those fake scenes all OF models do

@czechgaytwins1

#twins #lgbt #funny #gay #viral

♬ original sound – Czechgaytwins1

Fake scenarios and POV scenes are a staple of OnlyFans marketing, and we’ve seen it countless times with Lily Phillips, Bonnie Blue, and more recently, Dean Byrne and his 18-year-old son.

Fun fact: The gay OnlyFans twins are the same size… down there

@czechgaytwins1

#gay #twins #lgbt #viral

♬ sonido original – Daniel montoya

Enough said. Quickly moving on.

They post more typical influencer content as well

@czechgaytwins1

#gay #fun #pride

♬ original sound – Czechgaytwins1

Not everything is completely filthy, because sometimes they post lifestyle content like going to Pride. They’ve also got a successful YouTube channel, primarily posting about their travels.

Apparently, they share a bed

@czechgaytwins1

#gay #lgbtq #cuteboy #gayfun

♬ original sound – INDIANA ✨💕💚

It’s not clear if this is real or just an odd version of a TikTok trend.

