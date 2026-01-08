The Tab
OnlyFans twins

There’s not a lot these gay identical twins won’t do on OnlyFans, and their reason is so bad

Erm, I guess that’s one way to explain it

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Jake and James are identical twins, but their similarities don’t stop there because they’re also OnlyFans models called the CzechGayTwins.

Despite twins only making up 1.2 per cent of all births in the world, a shocking number of them are now adult entertainers. Harvard should launch a study on it, because the twins to OnlyFans pipeline is very real. There are Daisy and Dolly, twin sisters who pull in $10k a month, and the Nel Twins, who have since moved into more traditional influencer content.

On the gay side of things are Jake and James (not their real names), who have built a million-dollar platform on being identical in every way. They very rarely perform separately, and while they keep to the strict policies of platforms like OnlyFans, there’s not a lot they aren’t willing to do.

@eliastwi_18

Twins are my favourite 😅@Czechgaytwins1 #mlm #twins #fyp

♬ son original – Sergi Aliberch

“We do some things together, but we don’t do everything together,” one of the twins vaguely teased as the other pointed out that incest is legal in certain areas of Europe. Some things are better left unspoken.

Still, such content leads you to one massive question: Why? Though reasonings differ between twins, Jake and James placed the blame on other people entirely.

The reason the CzechGayTwins do OnlyFans is laughable

In an interview with Love Don’t Judge, the CzechGayTwins revealed the reason they hopped on OnlyFans back in the day. Though some might claim it’s the money, that was only part of it.

You see, they began their career on a joint Instagram. It “exploded”, so they started to do “adult socials”, which I take as meaning platforms with less moderation, like Twitter and camming sites. The interview gave a look at one of their camming sessions, with the twin lads having 40 men waiting for them. Once the tips reached $200, one of them was going to take their shirt off.

Earlier in their career, the twins were “very sad” that anything they put up became sexualised. People were hungry for naughty twin content, which is not a surprise when you consider how popular fauxcest is in the adult entertainment world.

“Everybody was only interested in a s*xual way,” they said. “At some point, we thought, ‘Ok, why not use it? Why not monetise it?’ and we would have a stream.”

It seems the CzechGayTwins began their OnlyFans journey by offering twin content at an additional price. While you can’t deny the business opportunities from such a venture, it’s not exactly the best reason for doing fauxcest on OF.

The internet is filthy about literally EVERYTHING. You don’t see criminals making an OnlyFans because people thirsted over their mugshots. Oh, wait, one already did.

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins

Kieran Galpin | Trends
