OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

For OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, life today in Norway looks very different from the terrifying night she was found unconscious and with a broken spine on a Dubai roadside.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian OnlyFans model and content creator was left fighting for her life last March after suffering catastrophic injuries, including a broken spine and leg, following a party in Dubai. Ten months on, Maria is slowly rebuilding her world in Norway, one careful step at a time.

After waking from a coma and undergoing ten major surgeries, Maria relocated to Norway, where her mother lives. She has now been there for seven months, receiving treatment and rehabilitation while trying to find peace after unimaginable trauma.

She is learning to live again

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, Maria admitted that at the start of her recovery, she felt completely shattered. “At first, I felt literally shattered, like a broken doll,” she told her 42,000 followers. “I could not imagine my future life at all.”

She said she worried about how she would live with her injuries and the scar left across her face, adding that she feared she would never find love. But over time, her outlook slowly changed. “Over time, my perception of the world began to change,” she said. “I started paying more attention to my inner self and realised that what matters most is your inner state.”

According to Maria, the support of loved ones helped her through her darkest moments. “I managed thanks to the support of my loved ones and my friends. And I felt the healing power of love.”

She now lives a quiet life by the sea

In one of her recent videos, Maria opened up about what her everyday life in Norway now looks like. “I’ve been living in Norway for seven months now, and I can say that I understand a thing or two about this country,” she said.

She described falling in love with Norway’s nature, mountains and history, praising what she called the country’s “real democracy” and lack of corruption. Maria also spoke warmly about the culture, saying Norwegians have preserved the “Viking spirit” and traditional wooden houses.

Right now, she lives in what she describes as “a small and beautiful city by the sea”.

However, life there is not without its challenges. Maria admitted she misses real, face-to-face communication and deeply misses her friends. She also noted that everything in Norway is very expensive and taxes are high, though she added that the country is known for its economic stability.

‘Rising from the ashes, learning to live and believe again’

Most of Maria’s days now revolve around healing, both physically and mentally. “When I’m not studying Norwegian, I go to physical therapy and visit a gym with a pool,” she explained.

She has also started learning to play the guitar, studying English, and continuing to create content for her followers. These routines, she says, help her stay focused and grounded.

In recent weeks, Maria shared emotional footage of herself walking again after months in a wheelchair. Smiling as she crossed a snow-covered bridge, she described herself as “rising from the ashes, learning to live and believe again”. Other clips show her doing yoga and gentle stretches alongside a trainer.

Despite her progress, many questions about what happened to Maria in Dubai remain unanswered. No one has been held responsible for her injuries, and key CCTV footage was allegedly erased before investigators could access it.

According to Maria, she has almost no memory of the violence itself. Still, she continues to move forward with a new life in Norway.

