In full: All the horrific injuries OnlyFans model sustained in Dubai, and her year-long recovery

Last year, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk was brutally beaten in a Dubai attack that left her fighting for her life with serious injuries. She’s was missing for a total of ten days, turning up on the side of the road in an affluent neighbourhood.

This troubling story started on March 9, 2025, when Maria went missing in Dubai. She later missed a flight to Thailand with her friends, sparking more concern. After 10 days, Maria was discovered with brutal injuries and rushed to the hospital.

“There is an assumption that she went to a party. But the promoter who organised these parties did not see her. Maria was eventually found in hospital in a serious condition,” Maria’s mother Anna said at the time.

Back then, police theorised that Maria had entered a “restricted construction site” alone and fallen “from a height”, something a neurosurgeon later rejected. Though she was able to identify “rich Russian kids” as her attackers, they were released without charges due to insufficient evidence. Maria’s family later accused the police of a cover-up.

We are now approaching the anniversary of the brutal assault, and Maria has offered an update on her condition.

The injuries Maria Kovalchuk sustained in Dubai were extensive

After her disappearance, Maria was found with a broken spine with several fractured vertebrae. She also sustained multiple broken limbs, including broken legs, arms, and a snapped shoulder blade.

According to her mum, and as visible by the massive scar on her forehead, Maria was also “scalped” by her attackers.

“A knife cut her face and scalped her,” her mum said. “It was done with a knife from the centre of the head all the way down to the eye, and the hair was cut off.”

That’s to say nothing of the psychological scars she experienced. Maria was initially in a coma in the hospital, but even upon coming around, she was unable to speak. She also experienced significant memory loss, unable to remember huge portions of the attack.

“Most likely, there was a blow to the head, I suppose. The next scene [that] I remember is me asking for help from a passing car, which had already stopped and called an ambulance and the police,” she tried to remember. “I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall.”

Her recovery has been long and expensive

After being rushed to the hospital, Maria was told that the Dubai government would pay for medical expenses on the condition that she not say anything “that would cast the Emirates’ authorities in a negative light.” In total, she required nine lengthy surgeries, with her mum alleging that it cost millions.

Even then, after having her body physically mended, Maria Kovalchuk’s recovery from her injuries was only just beginning. She went to Norway with her mother to heal, and has been forced to use a wheelchair for the past year.

Amidst her body healing, Maria returned to things she loves like makeup, and newer hobbies like learning the guitar, sketching, and sculpting.

“At first, I felt like a broken doll. I couldn’t imagine my future life, how I would cope with these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… I wondered how I would ever find love… And other questions troubled me, too,” she said in 2025.

“But over time, my perception of this world somehow changed; I began to understand that what matters most is your inner state. What matters most is how you feel. I had enormous problems, but I managed to overcome them thanks to the support of my family and friends. I felt the healing power of love.”

Now, almost a full year after the attack, Maria is finally able to walk again.

