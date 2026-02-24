I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

5 seconds ago

I was sitting in Fylde college common room when I overheard the news.

There were reports from Graduate college of a new cat on the block.

On Tuesday morning, a white cat swanned in to the porters office. After sniffing the windowsills, ledges and corners, it curled up on the chair by the radiator and went to sleep. On finishing my lecture I hurried down to Graduate College, in the hope of meeting the cat. However, seemingly unaware of the stir it had caused amongst the staff, it had wandered off shortly before I arrived.

The cat is white and brown, and has received the nickname ‘Millicent’ from one of the cleaners.

I returned the next day and the cat was again nowhere to be seen.

On my third inquiry I was beginning to feel slightly silly. Each time, however the subject brought up admiring stories from the porters about the previous feline celebrity, Guiness. Known for his black coat and at times fierce temper, he was revered and feared by porters throughout the campus, and was known to stray as far as County College.

“I remember one Christmas…” reminisced a porter: “it must have been only me and Guiness on campus that day! I knelt down as he came over – the honour I felt when he let me stroke him, he wasn’t always friendly you know.” Indeed in other stories it was his teeth and claws which made the impression.

Guiness lived in Galgate until about a year ago. The owners, aware of his ventures to campus, informed the university that they were moving house and he has not been seen since.

The elusive Milicent is of unknown origin, but many suspect a similar story. However the idea that the cat belongs to someone on campus has not been ruled out.

So why do cats roam from the comfort of their homes to Lancaster University? Galgate is over 2 km from campus, which seems a long way for such small animals.

Much research has been done into roaming cats and while most tend to have a range of under 1km, it is not unheard of for them to reach 8km. There are a variety of reasons why a cat might turn up at the university:

– Hunting is a common cause of cats exploring further afeild. This is not only a source of food but also a brain stimulating exercise. It is worth remembering that for much of history, cats were kept in order to catch rodents. Consequently those with hunting skills survived the best. Unlike dogs there has been less selective breeding with cats, so their hunting instinct remains strong.

– Looking for a mate. Research shows that un-neutered cats typically stray furthest and males further than females.

– Seeking security. Cats may seek new places when they feel anxious at home, because of factors such as introduction of dogs, or other changes such as construction noise.

– Exploration. as naturally inquisitive creatures, it is usual for cats to explore other areas, keeping their brain active and engaged. Interestingly, urban cats do not adventure as far as rural cats due to more neighboring cats, physical barriers as well as more readily available food.

– Territory. Cats often spend time simply patrolling their territory, renewing spray marks and seeing off rivals.

We are perhaps witnessing an exchange in cat territory, but while the scent of Guiness may be beginning to wear off, his memory lives on with many of the Lancaster University staff.

I am still yet to have seen the cat. If anyone sees him and takes a photo, please send them to The Lancaster Tab Instagram account.

