Leeds Beckett University alumni win BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

Two former Leeds Beckett University students have won a BAFTA for Best British Short Animation.

Baz Sells and Ben Jackon are alumni from Northern film school, an extension of Leeds Beckett school of arts.

The former Beckett students produced a nine-minute stop-motion animation titled Two Black Boys in Paradise, which has received numerous prestigious accolades, adding a British Academy Film Award to the mix.

They won Best British Short Animation for the project at the 79th BAFTAs on Sunday 22nd February 2026.

The animation short is based on a poem written by Dean Atta and narrated by musician Jordan Stephens of famous hip-hop duo, Rizzle Kicks.

Produced by One6th Animation Studio, a production company founded by the duo in 2018, Two Black Boys in Paradise follows the story of two teenagers Eden and Dula who fall in love, with the film tackling deeper themes such as racism, homophobia and identity.

Dr Oliver Bray, Dean of the School of Arts at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are immensely proud of Baz and Ben, and their extended network, on this remarkable achievement. Winning a BAFTA is an extraordinary honour and a testament to their talent and dedication.

“We are also proud of the strength of creative practice and industry-focused learning here at Leeds Beckett, and the entire calibre of learning our students experience. Our students are inspired by our amazing alumni, who are shaping the future of British film.”

Following the BAFTA win, the pair will return to alma mater for a special screening of their short film. The event will feature a Q&A session, granting current students attending the university to gain first-hand insight into real-life industry practices.

The Manchester duo, stemming from a working-class background, continue to inspire young people pursuing the arts and creative industries in the north and across the country as a whole.

Featured image via Instagram @one_6th and @lbu_lsa