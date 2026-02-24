Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

When you left the cinema after watching Wuthering Heights, it’s likely you had three questions. Was that the book you read? Would Emily Brontë admire the CharliXCX soundtrack? And finally, was that room made of actual skin?

Well, the good news is, no, it’s not actual skin, but if the aestheticism of the film left you intrigued, you can now see it in person.

West Yorkshire’s Holdsworth House has been transformed to replicate both Cathy’s “skin room” and dining room (dollhouse included), just as it appears in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation.

If you haven’t watched Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights yet, this all might sound like an intro to a police enquiry, so let me explain.

In the film, when Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) marries Edhar Linton (Shazad Latif), she is made to sleep in a room designed to look like her own skin.

The walls and carpet replicate Cathy’s skin, featuring her moles, veins and even sweat.

The room was designed by the film’s production designer, Suize Davies, who used images of Margot Robbie’s actual skin and printed it onto fabric panels to replicate.

If you can’t decide whether this is romantic or just blown-out creepy, you can now decide in person. Holdsworth House is now taking bookings for three separate one-night stays for two guests at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the walls don’t actually sweat, Airbnb has planned an itinerary I don’t think Emily Brontë would even want to understand.

Dana Nussbaum, co-head of global motion pictures marketing of Warner Bros, said: “The Wuthering Heights that Emerald Fennell has brought to the screen was born of her vivid imaginings of not just Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate romance, but of the wild world of the moors that surrounded them in Emily Brontë’s Yorkshire.

“We are so excited to not only be able to share that singular experience with audiences when the film comes to theatres on 13th February for Valentine’s Day, but also to give travel buffs who are true romantics the chance to live it for themselves thanks to our partners at Airbnb.”

Not tempted enough by the thought of sleeping next to Margot Robbie’s skin? Airbnb has curated a full Wuthering Heights experience to make the visit worth it. You’ll have the opportunity to go horse riding over the Yorkshire Moors, but unfortunately, Jacob Elordi is not included.

Next up is a visit to the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, Emily Brontë’s hometown, which is the former home of the famous sisters, Emily, Anne, and Charlotte. Here, you can envision where the three women took inspiration for writing their famous novels.

Back at the Airbnb, you will experience an afternoon tea and a candlelit dinner, all while listening to the allotted CharliXCX soundtrack.

So if you’re a perplexed English student, or just an intrigued Yorkshireman or woman, you can take a look here.

The Airbnb is situated in Calderdale, West Yorkshire and bookings are open between Friday 27th February and Wednesday 4th March 2026.

