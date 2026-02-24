The Tab

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Kayley Lincoln | Guides

When you left the cinema after watching Wuthering Heights, it’s likely you had three questions. Was that the book you read? Would Emily Brontë admire the CharliXCX soundtrack? And finally, was that room made of actual skin?

Well, the good news is, no, it’s not actual skin, but if the aestheticism of the film left you intrigued, you can now see it in person.

West Yorkshire’s Holdsworth House has been transformed to replicate both Cathy’s “skin room” and dining room (dollhouse included), just as it appears in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation.

If you haven’t watched Emerald Fennel’s Wuthering Heights yet, this all might sound like an intro to a police enquiry, so let me explain.

In the film, when Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) marries Edhar Linton (Shazad Latif), she is made to sleep in a room designed to look like her own skin.

via Warner Bros

The walls and carpet replicate Cathy’s skin, featuring her moles, veins and even sweat.

The room was designed by the film’s production designer, Suize Davies, who used images of Margot Robbie’s actual skin and printed it onto fabric panels to replicate.

If you can’t decide whether this is romantic or just blown-out creepy, you can now decide in person. Holdsworth House is now taking bookings for three separate one-night stays for two guests at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the walls don’t actually sweat, Airbnb has planned an itinerary I don’t think Emily Brontë would even want to understand.

via Nicholas Blandin

Dana Nussbaum, co-head of global motion pictures marketing of Warner Bros, said: “The Wuthering Heights that Emerald Fennell has brought to the screen was born of her vivid imaginings of not just Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate romance, but of the wild world of the moors that surrounded them in Emily Brontë’s Yorkshire.

“We are so excited to not only be able to share that singular experience with audiences when the film comes to theatres on 13th February for Valentine’s Day, but also to give travel buffs who are true romantics the chance to live it for themselves thanks to our partners at Airbnb.”

Not tempted enough by the thought of sleeping next to Margot Robbie’s skin? Airbnb has curated a full Wuthering Heights experience to make the visit worth it. You’ll have the opportunity to go horse riding over the Yorkshire Moors, but unfortunately, Jacob Elordi is not included.

Next up is a visit to the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, Emily Brontë’s hometown, which is the former home of the famous sisters, Emily, Anne, and Charlotte. Here, you can envision where the three women took inspiration for writing their famous novels.

via Nicholas Blandin

Back at the Airbnb, you will experience an afternoon tea and a candlelit dinner, all while listening to the allotted CharliXCX soundtrack.

So if you’re a perplexed English student, or just an intrigued Yorkshireman or woman, you can take a look here.

The Airbnb is situated in Calderdale, West Yorkshire and bookings are open between Friday 27th February and Wednesday 4th March 2026.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Nicolas Blandin and Warner Bros

Kayley Lincoln | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The image shows a view of the Parkinson building at the University of Leeds

Leeds University awarded Bronze Race Equality Charter

Every breathtaking Yorkshire filming location shown in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights

POV of a typical Leeds University student on Valentine’s Day

Latest

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!