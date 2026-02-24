Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

1 hour ago

A woman has become the richest person in the world, but she can only spend her money in one place.

Sophie Downing, a business owner from Nottingham, thought she had received a £10 voucher for the coffee chain, 200 Degrees, as a Christmas present

However, when Sophie went to buy a matcha latte earlier this month, the total looked more like £63 quadrillion. That’s right, 63 followed by 15 zeros.

Sophie had unknowingly become the richest person in living human history, with 100,000 times more wealth than the centibillionaire Elon Musk, and a net worth roughly 670 times the global economy. The only catch is she must exclusively spend the money at 200 Degrees.

Sophie told NottinghamshireLive she found the situation “really funny” and that she had “never seen anything like that before.”

The 29-year-old first used the gift card at 200 Degrees coffee shop on Flying Horse Walk during her lunch break on Thursday, February 12th.

“The guy at the till was really confused. His face was just like ‘what?'”, she recalled.

“I didn’t clock it until he gave me the receipt. I thought ‘surely not, that’s actually crazy’.”

The owner of the Secret Sugar Club, a hair removal service, used the gift card again on Tuesday 18th February, and saw the balance was still in its tens of quadrillions.

A spokesperson for 200 Degrees said: “Due to a technical administrative error, the gift card number, rather than the gift card value was entered into the wrong part of the till. As a result, the customer was generated a receipt which suggested they had a rather higher amount of money left on their gift card than they actually did!”

“The customer was only charged exactly what they should have been, and after they had completed their purchase, their gift card had exactly the right amount left on it, they just had a receipt with a different amount, which showed a very different amount, which the barista gave them as a souvenir. They were then given a correct receipt which showed the true value of the gift card.

“The amount on the receipt was just a receipt appearance, it didn’t impact the gift card at all!”

Sophie revealed she had no plans to use the card again, joking: “It would be better if it was a different gift card.”

Featured image via Facebook