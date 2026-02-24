Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

27 mins ago

Is the constant downpour of rain and icy winds stopping you from making the most of the winter months in Birmingham? We agree, it is hard brave the elements, but to help you keep busy and stay warm, here’s a collection of cosy social spots and exciting indoor activities.

Rock and Roll Brewhouse

Starting with the Jewellery Quarter, there are plenty of exciting indoor spaces to visit. The Rock and Roll Brewhouse is a quirky microbrewery, full of colourful decor. Each area has a unique vibe, so there’s a cosy, novel space for everyone. They open on weekends and boast frequent live music, so if you’re looking for a little something different during the cold evenings, this is the place for you!

Clue HQ

If you’re after a more interactive indoor activity during the cold weather, the Clue HQ live escape rooms are ideal. The venue is open throughout the week and contains four different live escape rooms to choose from. With four distinct storylines to pick from, each lasting around two hours, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Bring a group of friends along and pass a chilly winter’s day inside an exciting escape room.

Hen and Chickens

The Hen and Chickens is a curry house and pub situated within the Jewellery Quarter. With a warm, cozy atmosphere, it’s perfect for those darker, colder days. You can sit and sample the wonderful curries on offer whilst enjoying the quintessential pub vibes. Located near Clue HQ, a visit to the Hen and Chickens would be a snug way to end a chilly day.

The RBSA Gallery

For lovers of art, the RBSA Gallery is the best place for you. Admission is free, so it’s a visit you don’t want to miss. Full of bright, modern installations and a peaceful environment, you could spend hours exploring the countless exhibits. They have a programme of workshops and the exhibitors frequently change, so every visit reveals something new. The gallery is packed with lots of interesting work, so invite a group of friends and see what exciting pieces you discover.

The Victoria

If you’re looking for a place to pass a freezing evening a bit closer to the centre of town, The Victoria is ideal. Its close proximity to New Street station makes it incredibly easy to get to, and ensures you won’t be out in the rain for too long. The building is full of character, and the internal decor is beyond cosy. For those with a love of the supernatural, there is a legend that a ghost takes up residence inside this warming pub. It also offers entertainment and karaoke throughout the week, so there is little chance of getting bored while inside!

Damascena Coffee House

If a cute cafe or coffee shop is more your taste, the Damascena Coffee House would be the place for you. Located in the city centre, this warm, aesthetic coffeehouse welcomes you in. Specialising in Middle Eastern cuisine, visiting Damascena would provide the chance to try something new, whether it be a quick snack or a lavish sweet treat.

Cherry Red’s Cafe Bar

Also very close to New Street station, Cherry Reds is a gorgeous cafe and bar in the city centre. The exterior and interior decor both offer a wonderfully cozy feeling, which welcomes you in off the street. Serving everything from homemade cakes to local draught beers, there really is something for everyone. This is another great place to go with friends, to beat the depressing February weather!