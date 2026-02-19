The Tab

If Tell Me Lies characters were at UoB, here’s which first-year accommodation they would have

Stephen definitely uses ‘I live in Maple Bank’ to get sympathy

Bella Avanzato | Guides

With the Tell Me Lies finale finally out, we will miss the friend group’s messy drama and relationships that, to be honest, are giving major first-year energy. This had me thinking: If the characters traded Baird College for the University of Birmingham, which accommodation would they live in?

Based on vibes alone, here are the results, and I will warn you they are scarily accurate.

Lucy – Mason

Tell Me Lies Creator Reveals That Stephen Giving Lucy The Tape Has A Cynical Reason In Season 3

via Disney+

Lucy obviously belongs in Mason. It’s one of the nicest and most popular Vale accommodations and screams “main-character syndrome”. Her biggest contribution to her flat?

A display of empty alcohol bottles gathering dust since Freshers’ Week, and her wet room flooding because she was too busy overthinking. Though since she’s the flat’s unofficial communal wardrobe, she’s forgiven. 

Stephen – Maple Bank 

Tell Me Lies' Creator Breaks Down Season 2 Ending's Twists

via Disney+

He is the definition of a phantom flatmate. You share a kitchen with him, yet you’ve never actually seen him in person. Somehow, though, he still manages to occupy most of the fridge space. Instead, he spends his time haunting Mason – or more specifically, haunting Lucy and Diana.

He’s even somehow convinced Evan to let him use his leftover Meal Plan credit on a Shackleton dinner, purely so he can save time on cooking to focus on making people’s lives worse. 

Wrigley – Tennis Court 

The 'Tell Me Lies' Characters: A Villain Ranking - Betches

via Disney+

Wrigley literally screams Tennis Courts. Arguably the most sociable accommodation on the Vale, you just know Wrigley is always hosting the group for pres and is the sole reason the flat is losing their deposit before the first semester is even over.

After a night out, he definitely steals traffic cones for flat decoration and leaves his sick in the shared toilet for someone else to find when they wake up – thanks a lot, Wrigley! 

Evan – Chamberlain  

Tell Me Lies Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who?

via Disney+

Evan is obviously living in Tory Towers, thanks to his father, the legendary inventor of sticky slap hands. Sadly, he’s definitely the type of student to post an Insta story of his laptop in the kitchen with the Vale below, captioned “the grind never stops”.

He’s famously too nice for his own good, which explains why he somehow allows the entire group to cook their Christmas dinner in his kitchen. Unsurprisingly, they set off the fire alarm and are forced to trek down twenty flights of stairs. 

Bree – Pritchatts Road Townhouse 

Everything to Know About Catherine Missal, Breakout Star Of Tell Me Lies

via Disney+

Being the only one living off the Vale suits the more reserved Bree perfectly. She genuinely loves the green, leafy walk to campus, which – handily for her photography module – is very aesthetic.

Although she’s constantly the one having to beg the group to pay her back for Ubers and has developed a deep hatred for the uphill walk to the Vale just to watch Wrigley drink beer out of his helmet. 

Pippa – Centre Court 

10 Worst Characters in Tell Me Lies, Ranked

via Disney+

Previously known as Green Community, Pippa picks it not because she’s an eco-warrior, but because she thinks it makes her seem the coolest. She is the reason her flat’s kitchen is an absolute disaster.

Pippa’s far too busy clubbing to worry about the cleaning rota. Having not bonded much with her actual flatmates, she spends most of her time hanging out with Bree and Lucy, and flat-hopping between Wrigley and Diana’s flats.

Diana – Mason, Studio Apartment 

Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3 recap: Diana gets the truth | What to Watch

via Disney+

Being one of the most expensive accommodations on the Vale, Diana’s lawyer father knows she deserves nothing but the best. While the rest of the freshers are fighting their flatmates who won’t stop blaring music at 3am, Diana’s soundproof accommodation means she can academically lock in for her law degree without a single distraction.

You’ll never catch her lugging shopping back from the Selly Aldi; if you see an Ocado van parked outside Mason, you already know exactly who it’s for.  

Alex – Aitken 

Tell Me Lies quietly sidelined an important character without explanation

via Disney+

New to the group this year, Alex has quickly become a fan favourite. Being one of the very few boys on his psychology degree, he’s well aware that half the girls in the lecture hall fancy him, and he’s definitely using it to his advantage.

He lives in Aitken – one of the smaller, more tucked-away accommodations on the Vale – which, much like Alex himself, nobody actually knows much about. But just a warning, the only time you’ll ever step foot in his flat is if he brings you back after a night out, and you will never hear from him again. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via Disney+ and Canva

Bella Avanzato | Guides

Read Next

The Birmingham University student’s guide to surviving February burnout

From Galentines to study lock-ins: The ultimate February playlists no matter the occasion

From Geese to Pears: A Birmingham University student’s guide to Selly’s best drinking spots

Latest

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue