If Tell Me Lies characters were at UoB, here’s which first-year accommodation they would have

With the Tell Me Lies finale finally out, we will miss the friend group’s messy drama and relationships that, to be honest, are giving major first-year energy. This had me thinking: If the characters traded Baird College for the University of Birmingham, which accommodation would they live in?

Based on vibes alone, here are the results, and I will warn you they are scarily accurate.

Lucy – Mason

Lucy obviously belongs in Mason. It’s one of the nicest and most popular Vale accommodations and screams “main-character syndrome”. Her biggest contribution to her flat?

A display of empty alcohol bottles gathering dust since Freshers’ Week, and her wet room flooding because she was too busy overthinking. Though since she’s the flat’s unofficial communal wardrobe, she’s forgiven.

Stephen – Maple Bank

He is the definition of a phantom flatmate. You share a kitchen with him, yet you’ve never actually seen him in person. Somehow, though, he still manages to occupy most of the fridge space. Instead, he spends his time haunting Mason – or more specifically, haunting Lucy and Diana.

He’s even somehow convinced Evan to let him use his leftover Meal Plan credit on a Shackleton dinner, purely so he can save time on cooking to focus on making people’s lives worse.

Wrigley – Tennis Court

Wrigley literally screams Tennis Courts. Arguably the most sociable accommodation on the Vale, you just know Wrigley is always hosting the group for pres and is the sole reason the flat is losing their deposit before the first semester is even over.

After a night out, he definitely steals traffic cones for flat decoration and leaves his sick in the shared toilet for someone else to find when they wake up – thanks a lot, Wrigley!

Evan – Chamberlain

Evan is obviously living in Tory Towers, thanks to his father, the legendary inventor of sticky slap hands. Sadly, he’s definitely the type of student to post an Insta story of his laptop in the kitchen with the Vale below, captioned “the grind never stops”.

He’s famously too nice for his own good, which explains why he somehow allows the entire group to cook their Christmas dinner in his kitchen. Unsurprisingly, they set off the fire alarm and are forced to trek down twenty flights of stairs.

Bree – Pritchatts Road Townhouse

Being the only one living off the Vale suits the more reserved Bree perfectly. She genuinely loves the green, leafy walk to campus, which – handily for her photography module – is very aesthetic.

Although she’s constantly the one having to beg the group to pay her back for Ubers and has developed a deep hatred for the uphill walk to the Vale just to watch Wrigley drink beer out of his helmet.

Pippa – Centre Court

Previously known as Green Community, Pippa picks it not because she’s an eco-warrior, but because she thinks it makes her seem the coolest. She is the reason her flat’s kitchen is an absolute disaster.

Pippa’s far too busy clubbing to worry about the cleaning rota. Having not bonded much with her actual flatmates, she spends most of her time hanging out with Bree and Lucy, and flat-hopping between Wrigley and Diana’s flats.

Diana – Mason, Studio Apartment

Being one of the most expensive accommodations on the Vale, Diana’s lawyer father knows she deserves nothing but the best. While the rest of the freshers are fighting their flatmates who won’t stop blaring music at 3am, Diana’s soundproof accommodation means she can academically lock in for her law degree without a single distraction.

You’ll never catch her lugging shopping back from the Selly Aldi; if you see an Ocado van parked outside Mason, you already know exactly who it’s for.

Alex – Aitken

New to the group this year, Alex has quickly become a fan favourite. Being one of the very few boys on his psychology degree, he’s well aware that half the girls in the lecture hall fancy him, and he’s definitely using it to his advantage.

He lives in Aitken – one of the smaller, more tucked-away accommodations on the Vale – which, much like Alex himself, nobody actually knows much about. But just a warning, the only time you’ll ever step foot in his flat is if he brings you back after a night out, and you will never hear from him again.

