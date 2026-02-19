The Tab
Bristol PhD student graduates after motorbike crash left her unable to recall her research

EmmaLucy suffered a brain injury after a motorbike accident in Iceland

Francesca Eke | News

A 46-year-old PhD student who lost memory of her own research after a motorbike crash has now completed her doctorate.

EmmaLucy Cole was in the second year of her English literature PhD when she crashed in Iceland and was left with a brain injury.

The former University of Bristol student finally graduated last week, after taking a year away from her studies.

via University of Bristol

Originally from Taunton, Dr Cole was left with post-concussion syndrome and memory loss after a motorbike accident in 2023.

EmmaLucy was forced to take a year off to recover, after the injury meant she forgot all of her research. In her graduation on Friday February 13th, she credited the support of her supervisors, the brain injury charity Headway Somerset, and the university’s disability services, which arranged a tailored study plan, reasonable adjustments, and mentoring.

via University of Bristol

Before the accident, EmmaLucy had been working as a lecturer alongside her studies but had to stop while recovering due to severe fatigue.

“I am extremely relieved to have managed to complete the PhD, with the support of my fantastic supervisors,” Dr Cole said.

“I was exhausted. But this was a different kind of exhaustion,” Dr Cole said of her recovery process.

“My loss of memory meant that I had forgotten all my research and had to go back to my uncompleted thesis with fresh eyes as I couldn’t recall what I had done and how I had come to the conclusions I had.

“Financially it was also very challenging because I was unable to work. The university provided some financial support which really helped.”

Although she continues to experience ongoing effects from the head injury and says there is still “a long way to go yet”, Dr Cole plans to move to Scotland, where she hopes to rebuild her academic writing and teaching career and eventually return to outdoor activities.

Featured image via University of Bristol

Francesca Eke | News

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

