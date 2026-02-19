Bristol PhD student graduates after motorbike crash left her unable to recall her research

A 46-year-old PhD student who lost memory of her own research after a motorbike crash has now completed her doctorate.

EmmaLucy Cole was in the second year of her English literature PhD when she crashed in Iceland and was left with a brain injury.

The former University of Bristol student finally graduated last week, after taking a year away from her studies.

Originally from Taunton, Dr Cole was left with post-concussion syndrome and memory loss after a motorbike accident in 2023.

EmmaLucy was forced to take a year off to recover, after the injury meant she forgot all of her research. In her graduation on Friday February 13th, she credited the support of her supervisors, the brain injury charity Headway Somerset, and the university’s disability services, which arranged a tailored study plan, reasonable adjustments, and mentoring.