‘We were targeted’: Daughter of Rhode Island hockey shooter reveals dad’s cruel ‘vendetta’

She has spoken out again

3 hours ago

The daughter of the shooter who opened fire on their family at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island and killed two has spoken out again, and called the tragic shooting a “vendetta”.

56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito after transitioning into a woman, killed two family members and injured three more at an ice hockey game inside the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday.

It has now been confirmed that Dorgan’s ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and son, Aidan Dorgan, died. Rhonda’s mother, father and a family friend were critically injured, and remain in hospital.

Another one of Rhonda and Robert’s sons, 17-year-old Colin, was a North Providence High School senior playing in the hockey game. He wasn’t injured.

Dorgan died from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” at the scene, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said. She also claimed the shooting was being investigated as a “family dispute”.

Dorgan’s daughter from a previous marriage, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, has now confirmed this in a new interview with 12 News, claiming her dad had a “vendetta”.

“I just want to make sure people understand this was one person’s vendetta against their family,” she said. “We were targeted. This was very specific. It wasn’t random.”

She praised a random hero who tackled the shooter down and thanked him for saving her young sons’ lives. Police said the man, Michael Black, “stepped in and interjected” and “that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event”.

“I think my biggest concern was for my two small sons, who witnessed what occurred between our family members. Until that good Samaritan incapacitated him, I really feared that my sons were next,” the alleged shooter’s daughter continued.

“I can’t thank him enough. I’m certain my sons and I are alive because of him.”

In another interview with the New York Post, she said her father had a lot of “flaws” and “demons” which led him to be “ostracised from the family”.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: 12 News and Facebook