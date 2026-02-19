The Tab

‘We were targeted’: Daughter of Rhode Island hockey shooter reveals dad’s cruel ‘vendetta’

She has spoken out again

Ellissa Bain | News

The daughter of the shooter who opened fire on their family at a high school hockey game in Rhode Island and killed two has spoken out again, and called the tragic shooting a “vendetta”.

56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito after transitioning into a woman, killed two family members and injured three more at an ice hockey game inside the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday.

It has now been confirmed that Dorgan’s ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and son, Aidan Dorgan, died. Rhonda’s mother, father and a family friend were critically injured, and remain in hospital.

Credit: Twitter

Another one of Rhonda and Robert’s sons, 17-year-old Colin, was a North Providence High School senior playing in the hockey game. He wasn’t injured.

Dorgan died from what appeared to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” at the scene, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said. She also claimed the shooting was being investigated as a “family dispute”.

Dorgan’s daughter from a previous marriage, Amanda Wallace-Hubbard, has now confirmed this in a new interview with 12 News, claiming her dad had a “vendetta”.

“I just want to make sure people understand this was one person’s vendetta against their family,” she said. “We were targeted. This was very specific. It wasn’t random.”

Credit: 12 News

She praised a random hero who tackled the shooter down and thanked him for saving her young sons’ lives. Police said the man, Michael Black, “stepped in and interjected” and “that’s probably what led to a swift end of this tragic event”.

“I think my biggest concern was for my two small sons, who witnessed what occurred between our family members. Until that good Samaritan incapacitated him, I really feared that my sons were next,” the alleged shooter’s daughter continued.

“I can’t thank him enough. I’m certain my sons and I are alive because of him.”

In another interview with the New York Post, she said her father had a lot of “flaws” and “demons” which led him to be “ostracised from the family”.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: 12 News and Facebook

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News

Read Next

Man who ‘tackled shooter’ at school ice hockey game reveals terrifying details of encounter

The chilling post ‘troubled’ dad shared days before he ‘opened fire’ at ice hockey game

‘My father is the shooter’: Woman reveals why dad ‘killed’ family at Rhode Island hockey game

Latest

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue