Guys, MAFS UK is coming back in a matter of days and it sounds wild!

Guys, I come with the wonderful news that MAFS UK will be back on our screens in a matter of days. No, I’m not getting confused with the new Australia series (which also sounds wild, btw), I do mean MAFS UK.

The pure chaos cast of MAFS UK 2025 are coming back for another episode, and the drama has well and truly followed them. You thought this lot were putting the chaos behind them? Think again.

Some of our favourite brides and grooms are coming back for a second reunion, to iron out their explosive differences and things that have gone down since filming wrapped. And let’s be clear, that’s a lot.

The second MAFS UK 2025 reunion will air on Sunday 1st March at 9pm, and will run for 90 minutes. A source told The Sun: “Last year’s Married at First Sight UK may be over, but there’s still unfinished business between the experiment’s couples. In this dramatic, emotional reunion special, familiar faces return for a dinner party at which some celebrate romance, while others are forced to face old tensions.

“One husband confronts his ex-wife over a shocking revelation, while a former bride finds herself at the eye of the storm, as she’s pulled into the centre of another couples’ conflict, sparking a fiery showdown. Secrets spill and alliances shift in a night that proves truth always finds its way to the table.”

Let’s wind back to the first reunion, because a lot has gone down since then. At the first reunion, three couples were still together. Only one is now.

That means we need to get the lowdown of what happened between Rebecca and Bailey, and Keye and Davide. A bunch of the cast members have got into new relationships since the show wrapped, too. Leigh and Leah have been beefing loads, as well.

A further insider told The Sun: “The previous two reunion episodes were shot months ago, before the series started airing on TV, and a lot has changed since then. Some couples who were together when the last reunions filmed are no longer an item, while there have been some explosive feuds that have developed amongst the brides and grooms as the show has been playing out on the telly. It’s going to be absolutely explosive and MAFS fans are in for a real treat.”

Strap in!

