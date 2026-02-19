The Tab
MAFS UK

Guys, MAFS UK is coming back in a matter of days and it sounds wild!

I need this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Guys, I come with the wonderful news that MAFS UK will be back on our screens in a matter of days. No, I’m not getting confused with the new Australia series (which also sounds wild, btw), I do mean MAFS UK.

The pure chaos cast of MAFS UK 2025 are coming back for another episode, and the drama has well and truly followed them. You thought this lot were putting the chaos behind them? Think again.

Some of our favourite brides and grooms are coming back for a second reunion, to iron out their explosive differences and things that have gone down since filming wrapped. And let’s be clear, that’s a lot.

The second MAFS UK 2025 reunion will air on Sunday 1st March at 9pm, and will run for 90 minutes. A source told The Sun: “Last year’s Married at First Sight UK may be over, but there’s still unfinished business between the experiment’s couples. In this dramatic, emotional reunion special, familiar faces return for a dinner party at which some celebrate romance, while others are forced to face old tensions.

“One husband confronts his ex-wife over a shocking revelation, while a former bride finds herself at the eye of the storm, as she’s pulled into the centre of another couples’ conflict, sparking a fiery showdown. Secrets spill and alliances shift in a night that proves truth always finds its way to the table.”

Let’s wind back to the first reunion, because a lot has gone down since then. At the first reunion, three couples were still together. Only one is now.

That means we need to get the lowdown of what happened between Rebecca and Bailey, and Keye and Davide. A bunch of the cast members have got into new relationships since the show wrapped, too. Leigh and Leah have been beefing loads, as well.

A further insider told The Sun: “The previous two reunion episodes were shot months ago, before the series started airing on TV, and a lot has changed since then. Some couples who were together when the last reunions filmed are no longer an item, while there have been some explosive feuds that have developed amongst the brides and grooms as the show has been playing out on the telly. It’s going to be absolutely explosive and MAFS fans are in for a real treat.”

Strap in!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Um, an upcoming MAFS Australia bride is already back with her ex, engaged and pregnant?!

Oh no! MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals she’s quit the show with heartbreaking statement

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Latest

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue