Oh no! MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals she’s quit the show with heartbreaking statement

2 hours ago

MAFS expert Mel Schilling has revealed she’s quit the show after 12 years. Mel has been an expert on both the UK and the Australia series, but has posted an emotional statement bidding farewell to the Aussie show.

Mel, who is an expert on MAFS Australia alongside Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, has struggled with health issues, and mentioned this as her reasoning for taking a step back. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, and has since opened up about her struggles with filming for TV whilst undergoing treatment. Last year, Mel said she was in remission.

‘This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly’

Announcing her decision to quit MAFS, on Instagram, Mel said: “After 12 extraordinary seasons, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from my role as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia. This hasn’t been a choice I’ve made lightly.

“In recent years, my health challenges and living in the UK spending up to three months a year away from my family is no longer sustainable. It has become clear that I must make a change that puts my family, health and time at the very centre of my life.”

She continued: “What began as a small social experiment has grown into a global phenomenon, and I have felt truly privileged to be part of that journey. I am incredibly grateful to the fans, the production team, and my fellow experts for their trust and passion over the years.

“I am leaving not with sadness, but with a deep sense of gratitude for everything we’ve achieved together.”

Under the post, John Aiken said: “Such a privilege to sit beside you Mel for a decade onwards my friend to new beginnings. Big love.”

MAFS Australia 2026 has finished filming, and is soon to air in the UK. It’s believed she will be staying on for the UK version of the show.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.