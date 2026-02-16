The Tab

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross McCarthy just heavy hinted he’s coming back on the show to give it one more shot. Last week, Channel 4 announced a new MAFS spin-off, that will feature brides and grooms who featured on the UK and Australia series re-marrying again.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called Second Marriage at First Sight, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. Now, Ross has hinted he is one of those legends.

The Tab announced news of the new show on our cult Facebook page, The Holy Church of MAFS. Many of the former cast members are on that page, and Ross was quick to comment on the post.

He was one of the first comments, and simply posted a full stop. Then, when people obviously clocked who it was commenting, he was asked more about the new show. “Are you not going on then?”, one person replied. To which Ross refused to answer, and instead said “.” again. This was followed up by a shock react, and a further comment of “you are aren’t you!”.

Ross didn’t say yes or no. But, why is he commenting if it’s going nothing to do with him? He’s teasing us!

Ross has hinted he's going on MAFS again

via The Tab / The Holy Church of MAFS

For the majority of the 2024 experiment, Ross and his partner Sacha were the golden couple, and looked like a certain for final vows and success. But, it wasn’t to be. They not only split up, but it was messy. Ross straight up went public with a new girlfriend whilst the show was still on, and he and Sacha went back and forth talking about their terrible experiences.

So, does he want a second chance at marriage? The new experiment will begin again in the UK, where each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: Who will consider uprooting their life for love?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

