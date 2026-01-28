The Tab

‘Breaking point’: MAFS Australia 2026 ‘in crisis’ trying to control most ‘volatile’ ever cast

Filming ‘spiralled out of control just weeks in’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

New MAFS Australia episodes are coming our way, as the 2026 series is set to kick off very soon. That being said, according to reports it’s anything but plain sailing behind closed doors, because the cast is so chaotic.

The new episodes and cast members have been described as the “most volatile yet”, with MAFS Australia 2026 bosses being forced to introduce new rules to keep things under control.

According to MailOnline, producers were forced to introduce unprecedented measures during filming. This included weekly drug testing, tightened curfews and a zero-tolerance behaviour policy. This was because filming “spiralled out of control just weeks into production.” Anyone tested and found positive for drugs would be immediately removed from the experiment.

Multiple insiders have spoken to the publication, and described the upcoming season as a “crisis management nightmare”, with walkouts, disappearances, explosive dinner parties and ego clashes. Apparently things got so bad that even crew members who have worked on the show for years were shocked by what went down.

Channel Nine is also said to be on “high alert” after “cast meltdowns, secret alliances, shock walkouts and off-camera incidents that pushed several participants to breaking point.”

“This cast treats it like the Olympics of drama,” one production source said.  “If you thought last season was bad, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

MAFS Australia 2026 is coming soon

via Channel Nine

Another added: “This was not a smooth shoot. There were multiple moments where production genuinely didn’t know how things would land on screen because so much happened away from the dinner parties.

“There were honeymoon blow-ups that viewers won’t fully see. Some arguments were so intense, production had to pause filming and step in.”

Several couples are said to have had explosive arguments, and one bride threatened to walk before she’d even made it to the first commitment ceremony. The brides and grooms have apparently formed cliques, with rivalries kicking off both on and off camera. It’s been claimed some have been sending messages and voice notes about one another, that have subsequently been leaked to the group.

“Secrets were flying around that could seriously damage reputations if they ever came out,” said a production source. “That’s what has everyone so on edge.”

It’s not long until new MAFS Australia 2026 episodes drop. It will start airing in Australia next week, and then it usually begins in the UK around four weeks later. That means it will most likely launch on Monday, 23rd February. If not, it will be Monday, 2nd March.

Hayley Soen

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don't feel bad for Sean after yesterday's Love Island All Stars episode, and here's why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He's such a hypocrite

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

