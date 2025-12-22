They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

1 hour ago

MAFS UK 2025 might not feel like all that long ago, but already most of the cast members are in new relationships. The brides and grooms went on the show to find love, but only Abi and John managed to make it work beyond the experiment.

So, that has meant the cast are back on the look for love once again. And in the time since the show and its reunion have aired, they’ve been cracking on. In the last few days, three have hard-launched new relationships, and bunch more did even earlier than that.

Here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who are in new relationships.

Leah

Leah is now dating Everton women’s footballer, Maz Pacheco. Their relationship was revealed not long after the show ended. 27-year-old Mayumi “Maz” Pacheco is a defender for the Women’s Super League club. She was born in Ormskirk, and joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer of 2025.

After filming for MAFS wrapped, Leah and Maz are said to have become “inseparable” and things “turned romantic” between them. There are already cute pictures of them sharing a holiday together, and Leah’s MAFS besties have been commenting on posts from them both. Leah said in an interview that dating Maz has been “really nice” because she “gets me for me”.

Steven

On the same day we watched him leave MAFS with Nelly, Steven was posting on Instagram about a new girlfriend. He posted a picture of some drinks, on a date. Reddit then did the Lord’s work, and dug out the woman who had posted the exact same photo, with the caption: “Date night.” He is now dating a girl called Kelsey, who has three children.

Rebecca

Not long after the show ended, Rebecca teased having a “new love” and said she would be hard-launching the relationship very soon. Then, she posted that she’s now in a relationship with a woman, after things with Bailey didn’t work out. Just like Leah, Rebecca is now dating a footballer.

Rebecca is dating Lily Woodham, who plays for Liverpool FC and the Wales national team. In the caption of her hard-launch, Rebecca said this new romance has changed her entire perspective on her identity.

“In your 30s a girl will come into your life when you least expect it,” she wrote. “You’ll question everything you’ve ever known about yourself… who you are, what you are, how this feels so right??? It’s important you don’t try and fight it, let love in.”

Davide

Keye and Davide have been back and forth beefing since their messy post-MAFS split. And one huge part of their arguing has been Davide announcing he’s got a new boyfriend.

Davide posted a video at the Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, swimming in the pool and enjoying the sauna. This was all building up suspense for the final clip, which showed him hugging a mystery man in a steamy hot tub. Keye then got shady and said: “Finding him conveniently two weeks after we broke up I love it personally.”

Davide has since posted a few more videos with his new partner, but hasn’t identified him. He’s probably just taking a break from all the drama that would bring.

Maeve

Maeve has also said she’s got a new man. After all the drama with Joe and Julia-Ruth, she honestly deserves all the love in all the world. She shared a pic on her story of a romantic dinner date with her new guy, and wrote on the screen: “Date night with my man.”

In the photo, Maeve was holding hands with her man, as they both drank wine. She angled the camera so you could see a very obvious tattoo on his arm. He already has her name inked on his bicep in italic lettering, and it’s really big. They must be pretty serious already then!

