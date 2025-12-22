Maeve from MAFS UK is loved up with a new boyfriend, who already has a tattoo of her name!

6 hours ago

First it was Davide, then Rebecca and now Maeve from MAFS UK has just hard launched her new boyfriend. It’s been a big week for the 2025 cast and new relationships!

Yes, Maeve is the latest one to announce she’s loved up after her very dramatic split from Joe, who told her he loved her before completely ghosting her.

The mum from Newcastle shared a pic on her story of a romantic dinner date with her new guy and wrote on the screen: “Date night with my man.”

In the photo, she’s holding hands with him as they both drink a glass of rosé, and she angled the camera so you can see a very obvious tattoo on his arm. He already has her name, Maeve, inked on his bicep in italic lettering, and it’s really big. They must be pretty serious already then!

Some people think the tattoo is a dig at Joe and Julia-Ruth, because they infamously went and got matching tattoos together on holiday in Lanzarote after leaving the experiment. They secretly jetted off to the Canary Islands, slept together and got inks that said: “Why not?”

I mean, asking your new boyfriend to get a tattoo just to get back at an ex is pretty extreme. I think the tattoo was genuine, but she definitely got it in the shot on purpose, to show it off a bit.

Maeve hasn’t revealed anything else about her new man, or launched him on her main feed yet, but it looks like they’re really loved up. People are congratulating her online, with one person writing “Awww so happy for Maeve” and another adding: “Love this for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maevey ✨ MAFS UK (@maevemathieson)

She was treated horribly during the experiment, so it’s nice to see her happy and moved on. MAFS UK finished filming in around April or May, so she could have been dating him for quite a while now. I’m sure we’ll see more of their relationship over the next few months.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: @maevemathiesen/Instagram