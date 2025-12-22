The Tab

Maeve from MAFS UK is loved up with a new boyfriend, who already has a tattoo of her name!

The tattoo is huge

Ellissa Bain

First it was Davide, then Rebecca and now Maeve from MAFS UK has just hard launched her new boyfriend. It’s been a big week for the 2025 cast and new relationships!

Yes, Maeve is the latest one to announce she’s loved up after her very dramatic split from Joe, who told her he loved her before completely ghosting her.

The mum from Newcastle shared a pic on her story of a romantic dinner date with her new guy and wrote on the screen: “Date night with my man.”

In the photo, she’s holding hands with him as they both drink a glass of rosé, and she angled the camera so you can see a very obvious tattoo on his arm. He already has her name, Maeve, inked on his bicep in italic lettering, and it’s really big. They must be pretty serious already then!

Some people think the tattoo is a dig at Joe and Julia-Ruth, because they infamously went and got matching tattoos together on holiday in Lanzarote after leaving the experiment. They secretly jetted off to the Canary Islands, slept together and got inks that said: “Why not?”

I mean, asking your new boyfriend to get a tattoo just to get back at an ex is pretty extreme. I think the tattoo was genuine, but she definitely got it in the shot on purpose, to show it off a bit.

Maeve hasn’t revealed anything else about her new man, or launched him on her main feed yet, but it looks like they’re really loved up. People are congratulating her online, with one person writing “Awww so happy for Maeve” and another adding: “Love this for her.”

She was treated horribly during the experiment, so it’s nice to see her happy and moved on. MAFS UK finished filming in around April or May, so she could have been dating him for quite a while now. I’m sure we’ll see more of their relationship over the next few months.

Featured image credit: @maevemathiesen/Instagram

Ellissa Bain

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

