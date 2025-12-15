Keye details four MAFS UK couples he thinks should’ve been matched instead, and I’m shook

3 hours ago

MAFS UK viewers spend more time discussing which participants should’ve been matched together than the experts probably did. The 2025 groom Keye Luke has shared four couples of MAFS UK participants he reckons should’ve been matched instead, and some are so surprising.

His first suggested pairing makes a lot of sense. Keye told The Tab: “I probably would have matched Ash and April.” Apparently the pair “just really, really get on”.

April and Ashley have hung out since MAFS aired, and their banter on Insta caused some viewers to speculate whether they are dating. April has repeatedly denied they are in a romantic relationship, though.

Keye’s next suggested match is pretty surprising. “I think Dean and Grace would have worked,” he said, “I feel like that would have levelled each other out, actually, and complimented each other really well… I feel like they’d both bring the best out of each other.”

Well, she didn’t appear to cringe at all of Dean’s rapping as much as Sarah did?

Neither Dean or Grace have shared that they are in new relationships since filming MAFS, but Keye isn’t rushing to set them up at the moment. “He is best friends with her ex-husband. There’s a slight, slight misalignment of interests there.”

Keye also would have paired Sarah and Joe together. Back when MAFS was airing, some viewers clocked that Joe fitted Sarah’s usual type, and even theorised that a couple swap was coming. So it’s interesting that somebody who was actually there had similar thoughts.

Finally, Keye had a surprising proposal about who he should have been matched with on MAFS UK 2025. “Me and Paul the expert, I think, would have made a really, really lovely match. We could share kimonos. It would have been so romantic.”

Featured images via Channel 4.