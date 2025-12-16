‘Pray for me’: Bondi Beach ‘hero’ finally speaks out from hospital as he faces losing an arm

He was shot five times, and his injuries are ‘far more serious than has been reported’

1 hour ago

The Bondi Beach hero, whose real name is Ahmed al Ahmed, could lose his arm after he tackled one of the gunmen and got shot around five times – a bullet is still lodged in his shoulder.

Fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed was at Bondi Beach with his cousin when a father and son duo open fired into the Hanukkah celebration. A Holocaust survivor and a 10-year-old girl were among the confirmed dead, and that number could have been much higher if it weren’t for the brave actions of Ahmed.

Before rushing the gunman, which the entire world has since watched in the viral video, he reportedly told his cousin: “I’m going to die, please see my family and tell them that I went down to save people’s lives.”

Ahmed, who could be set to receive one of the top accolades in Australia, has now spoken out for the first time.

The Bondi Beach hero is asking for prayers during this difficult time

Still in the hospital, Ahmed al Ahmed spoke to TRT World about the terrorist incident and his ongoing recovery.

“May Allah reward you and grant well-being. Through Allah, I went through a very difficult phase, only Allah knows it,” he said.

“I ask my mother, the apple of my eye, to pray for me. Pray for me, my mother. God willing, it will be a minor injury. Pray for me that Allah eases our situation, and deliver us from this hardship.”

The Bondi Beach hero’s former immigration lawyer, Sam Issa, also spoke to The Australian about his client’s recovery. He claimed it’s “far more serious than has been reported.”

A man who disarmed a terrorist has been identified as a Muslim named Ahmed Al Ahmad during an attack on a Jewish event in Sydney. He prevented further harm to Jews. pic.twitter.com/OvU0y0iQq4 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) December 14, 2025

He explained: “He’s having multiple surgeries, he’s got five gunshot wounds. It’s a serious injury – far more serious than has been reported. At this stage, he says he has no feeling in his arm. I’m no medical doctor but he said to me that it seems like one of the bullets may have hit a nerve.”

Ahmed still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder and could face losing an arm, according to The Sun.

“He said he’d do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him. He’s not well at all. He’s riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment,” Sam added.

