Bondi Beach ‘hero’ shared this emotional message with his cousin before tackling the gunman

He thought he was going to die

At least 16 people were killed at Bondi Beach over the weekend, but that number could have been much higher if it weren’t for the heroic actions of Ahmed al Ahmed.

Fruit shop owner Ahmed, 43, was at Australia’s Bondi Beach on Sunday when two men, later identified as a father and son, began firing at the crowd. Explosive devices were also found nearby, with Sajid Akram, 50, declared dead at the scene, and his son, 24-year-old Sajid Akram, taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In a video that has since gone viral on just about every social media platform, Ahmed was seen on CCTV footage as he snuck up on one gunman standing behind a tree with what appeared to be a rifle. Ahmed wrapped his arms around the man’s neck, wrestling him back and forth until managing to push the attacker to the ground. With Ahmed now equipped with the weapon that killed so many, he held it on the mass shooter until help could arrive.

Speaking to 7News Australia, the hero’s cousin, Mustafa, said: “He is a hero, 100 per cent he is a hero. He has two shots, one in his arm and one in his hand.”

Ahmed al Ahmed’s cousin shared what he believed were his final words

Moments before he saved countless lives, Ahmed al Ahmed was at Bondi Beach with his other cousin, Jozay Alkanj, who heard what Ahmed believed were his final words.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Ahmed told his cousin: “I’m going to die, please see my family and tell them that I went down to save people’s lives.”

Jozay echoed what Mustafa had already said, stating their cousin “wasn’t thinking about the background of the people he’s saving, the people dying in the street.”

"His incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk," he wrote on Facebook.

Credit: Facebook

“He doesn’t discriminate between one nationality and another. Especially here in Australia, there’s no difference between one citizen and another,” Mustafa had also said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visited Ahmed in the hospital, where he is currently recovering from four to five gunshot wounds.

He called him a “real life hero” as he explained on Facebook: “His incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk.”

This is a developing story, and more information is expected to follow.

Featured image credit: 7News Australia/Twitter

