Explaining the historic beef as Donald Trump doubles down on ‘monstrous’ Rob Reiner comments

Saying Donald Trump is being slammed is a little redundant at this point, but the President is being dragged for “vile” and “monstrous” comments he made about the death of Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

Rob Reiner’s killing alongside his wife is being treated as a homicide, with the LAPD arresting their own son Nick on December 15. Everyone from Ben Stiller to Michelle Obama shared condolences online, but for some reason, Donald Trump took the moment to serve a few jabs to the Hollywood legend who had died just 24 hours before.

Not reading the room, Donald Trump referred to himself in the third person as he wrote on Truth Social: “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind-crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.

Donald Trump is a disturbed, sick, narcissistic, evil, sack of shit. Rob Reiner was a better man than he’ll ever be. pic.twitter.com/CW8CO0ktR7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2025

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The comments were dragged far and wide, and even by longtime MAGA cronies who called the president everything from “evil” to “sick.” Following the backlash, Donald Trump retracted the statements. Just kidding, he doubled down and made the situation even worse.

Donald Trump doubled down on his Rob Reiner comments

Donald Trump has doubled down on his comments about Rob Reiner after his tragic death. “He was a deranged person… Trump derangement syndrome. I was not a fan of Rob at all in any shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country” pic.twitter.com/QWH7iKIwJk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2025

During a press conference, Donald Trump was asked whether he stands by the post, and, shocker, he did.

“Well, I wasn’t a fan of his at all,” he said. “He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.”

Referring to himself in the third person aside, Trump touched on how Rob Reiner believed he was “friends with Russia” and was “part of the Russia hoax.” He also claimed that Rob’s career suffered as a result of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

“He was a deranged person… Trump derangement syndrome. I was not a fan of Rob at all in any shape or form. I thought he was very bad for our country,” he added.

Okay, so why is there animosity there?

Trying to track Donald Trump’s thought patterns is a little like entering the Bermuda Triangle on a dinghy, but there is some history between the president and the late Rob Reiner.

You see, Rob was a proud liberal. He fought for all of the things that Donald Trump hates, from LGBTQ+ rights to environmental causes and international humanitarian situations. He was a pretty standup guy, you could say.

Rob Reiner never wasted a chance to slam the “con man” president, so here’s a highlight reel:

“Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States. He is mentally unfit.”

“If he wasn’t famous, you wouldn’t spend one minute listening. This would be a crazy person in the park that stands on a soapbox.”

“Can’t say this enough. Donald Trump is out of his f**king mind. He’s moronic. He’s racist. He’s childish. He’s beyond unfit.”

“He’s not human. He’s not human. He’s a psychopath.”

Trump seems to be especially sore over Rob Reiner’s comments about him and Russia. At one point, Rob was working on a documentary about Trump’s relationship with Russia called The Spy and the Asset, and he also sat on an advisory board looking into Russia’s control of US elections. Specifically, the committee was deep diving into the part Russia may have played in Donald Trump’s 2016 win.

Featured image credit: FOX News and Mediapunch/Shutterstock